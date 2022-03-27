Down but never out, Coco Gauff rallied from deficits in both sets of her Round 3 victory over Zhang Shuai at the Miami Open.

In the opener, Gauff saved two set points as Zhang served for at 5-3, and she won five of the last six games from 4-2 down in the second set for an eventual 7-6(1), 7-5 victory.

In just her third visit to Miami, her hometown tournament, Gauff is through to the last 16 without losing a set. In her first two visits, she was beaten in Round 2.

"Shuai, she's such an amazing player on the singles court and doubles court. I have a lot of respect for her," Gauff said on-court after the match, alluding to the fact the pair had played three times in doubles but never before in singles.

"Today was tough. I wasn't playing my best in some moments, but I was just trying to hang in there and put the ball in the court."

A clash with the No.2 seed, and soon-to-be World No.1 Iga Swiatek could await her next, should Swiatek beat another American in Madison Brengle later on Sunday.

Pegula reels Rybakina in to reach Round 4 again

Last year, Jessica Pegula reached the last 16 in Miami in the midst of a career-defining run of form. Twelve months later, she's back into Round 4 on the back of a similar high level of play.

After beating former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in Round 2 with the loss of just five games, Pegula was similarly impressive in Friday's 6-3, 6-4 win over Elena Rybakina.

Highlights: Pegula def. Rybakina

With one spot in the seedings - Pegula at No.16 and Rybakina at No.17 - between the two players, and three spots in the rankings, the first-ever meeting between the two had all the potential to be tightly-contested. However, Pegula led for the entirety of 81 minutes.

World No.21 Pegula raced out to a 4-0 lead in the opener and broke Rybakina, ranked No.18 this week, in the first game of the second set. The early lead stood for the duration of the match, as she never faced break point in the second set.

Up next, Pegula faces Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, who's through to the last 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. Kalinina already upset another seeded American, Madison Keys, earlier this week in Round 2, and came from a set down in her Round 3 victory over Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.