Qualifier Laura Pigossi ousted No.1 seed and defending champion Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6(2) in 2 hours and 11 minutes to reach the first Hologic WTA Tour final of her career at the Copa Colsanitas presentado por Zurich.

Pigossi held off attempted comebacks from an injury-struck Osorio in both sets, having led 5-1 in the first and 5-3 in the second. The home favourite needed to take two medical timeouts, and resorted to underarm serves in the closing stages of the match.

Pigossi, 27, had only competed in two previous WTA main draws, Rio de Janeiro 2014 and Florianopolis 2016, losing in the first round of both. However, 2021 had been a career-best season for the Brazilian, highlighted by a shock bronze medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympic Games alongside Luisa Stefani. In singles, she also scored her best year-end ranking of No.218 after compiling a 47-21 record on the ITF World Tour.

In Bogota, No.212-ranked Pigossi faced match point in her first qualifying match before beating Daniela Vismane 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, and saved another three en route to defeating Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals. Her upset of Osorio was her first victory over a Top 100 player, and she becomes the lowest-ranked player to reach a WTA final since No.272 Eugenie Bouchard at Istanbul 2020.

Pigossi will face either Kamilla Rakhimova or fellow qualifier Tatjana Maria in the final.

Match management: Osorio required the trainer to work on her leg and back area in each set, and visibly struggled with the injury throughout the match. The World No.33 struggled to generate power on her backhand and serve, and resorted to almost exclusive underarm deliveries in her last two service games and the second-set tiebreak.

But Osorio's fighting spirit remained as strong as ever in front of her home crowd, and she pulled off several brilliant all-court winners as she chipped away at Pigossi's lead in each set. The Colombian saved the first four match points she faced - two serving at 3-5, one returning at 5-6 and another in the tiebreak - two with underarm service winners.

However, Pigossi remained resilient. Opting for a strategy of relentless consistency and finding only eight winners to Osorio's 17, she never went away, and took advantage when Osorio finally ran out of gas. Having levelled at 5-5 in the first set, two double faults in the next game helped undo Osorio's comeback; in the second set, she fell away in the tiebreak with a sequence of errors.