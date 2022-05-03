Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki were among the stars who attended Monday's Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fashion was served Monday night at the annual Met Gala thanks in part to Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, as the former World No.1s were among the celebrity guests at the annual Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tennis has a rich history at the invitation-only charity event, which is hosted every year in benefit of the museum's Costume Institute and organized by American fashion magazine Vogue. Last year, for example, Naomi Osaka co-chaired the gala while Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez, the Williams sisters and Maria Sharapova were among the attendees.

Among tennis' most frequent guests, Serena Williams and Sharapova even played themselves at a fake version of the gala in the 2018 film, "Ocean's 8."

Having first attended the Met Gala in 2016, Wozniacki stepped out this year with husband David Lee, a former basketball player, on her arm while wearing Christian Siriano. The 31-year-old Dane, who retired in 2020, gave birth to the couple's daughter, Olivia, last June.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Williams, who's been a frequent guest on red carpets this year in promoting the Oscar-nominated biography film "King Richard" about her father, was styled in a chic pantsuit by Chloé.

The 41-year-old Williams arrived with comedian Amy Schumer and also was photographed chatting with rapper and actress Janelle Monáe on her way inside.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Each year, Met Gala guests are encouraged to dress according to a particular theme, and to celebrate the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, 2022 guests dressed to the theme of 'Gilded Glamor.'