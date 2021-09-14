Naomi Osaka served as co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala, which saw Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, Leylah Fernandez and US Open champion Emma Raducanu hit the red carpet.

WTA champions of the past, present, and future hit the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday. Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and finalist Leylah Fernandez were all in attendance at the annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief and tennis fan Anna Wintour, the event has always had strong ties to tennis. Ajla Tomljanovic and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berretini, as well as US Open semifinalist Felix Auger Alliasime were also in attendance on Monday night.

For this year's gala, World No.3 Osaka was appointed co-chair along with actor Timothee Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, and poet Amanda Gorman. After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Met Gala returned with a theme honoring American fashion.

Flashback: Naomi Osaka discusses her love of fashion, Rihanna, and the Met Gala

Here are the red carpet looks from the WTA's stars:

PHOTOS: WTA stars serving looks on the Met Gala red carpet

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive to the #MetGala.



See tonight's fashion in our full gallery: https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/8R2fM5cxYN — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

.@NaomiOsaka's breathtaking @LouisVuitton gown for the 2021 #MetGala featured a print designed by her sister Mari as a tribute to her Haitian and Japanese ancestry https://t.co/0b8a8JH9nS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021