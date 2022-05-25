Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff earned straight-sets wins in the Roland Garros second round on Wednesday.

Teenage sensations continue to thrive at 2022 Roland Garros, with 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez and 18-year-old Coco Gauff notching second-round wins on Wednesday.

No.17 seed Fernandez of Canada defeated Katerina Siniakova, the No.1-ranked doubles player, 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Muchova topples Sakkari in French Open second round

Last year's US Open runner-up Fernandez fended off 10 of the 12 break points she faced in the match, while converting five of her six break points against 56th-ranked Siniakova.

"I think I just played a really good match, especially on important points in the first set," Fernandez said. "In the second set, I was happy I was able to keep that offensiveness and keep going for my shots, and I'm glad that the balls went in when it mattered."

Fernandez experienced success at Roland Garros even before she started her main-draw appearances in 2020. The Canadian won the junior singles title at the 2019 French Open.

No.18 seed Gauff had a slightly tougher day, but the American still moved past Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6(4) in 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Gauff is also a former Junior French Open singles champion, winning the 2018 title, one year before Fernandez.

Gauff celebrates graduation with French Open win

Gauff, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris last season, is the youngest player remaining in the draw. Her run to the elite eight of last year's main draw was stopped only by eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

But 60th-ranked van Uytvanck is also a former Roland Garros quarterfinalist, reaching that stage in 2015. Van Uytvanck had 4-2 and 5-3 leads in the second set before Gauff gritted her way into the tiebreak and eked out the straight-sets win.

"I'm most happy with my movement and being able to create depth and create those opportunities to get short balls," said Gauff. "I think that helped me a lot today."

Into R32 @rolandgarros



Pic by Nicolas Gouhier / FFT pic.twitter.com/B9MADPDXGB — Kaia Kanepi (@KanepiKaia) May 25, 2022

Gauff now has a stern third-round test against Grand Slam upset artist Kaia Kanepi, who at 36 is twice Gauff's age. 46th-ranked Kanepi of Estonia, who reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2008 and 2012, defeated 48th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4.

On Sunday, Kanepi knocked out Garbiñe Muguruza in the first round for her tenth career Top 10 win at a Grand Slam event. Kanepi followed up by dispatching in-form Haddad Maia of Brazil, who is at a career-high ranking after going 9-1 in her last two WTA 125 events.

More to come...