Former Top 20 player Karolina Muchova got her biggest win in her return from injury so far in the second round of the French Open over No.4 seed and 2021 semifinalist Maria Sakkari.

Karolina Muchova's comeback is gaining steam at the French Open. The former Top 20 Czech knocked out 2021 semifinalist and No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in Wednesday's second round, 7-6(5), 7-6(4). Sakkari is the fifth Top 10 seed to be sent home from Paris in the tournament's first three days.

Former World No.19 Muchova came to Paris ranked No.81 after a stop-and-start seven months due to an abdominal injury. Roland Garros marks her fourth tournament since last summer's US Open, and this is her second time winning back-to-back matches in those events. She previously beat French wildcard Carole Monnet in Round 1, a 20-year-old ranked No.253.

Muchova's sixth career Top 10 win didn't come easily. She needed eight set points to win the opener, where Sakkari leveled from 5-2 down, and she was twice an early break ahead in the second set. Four of those six Top 10 wins have now come against players ranked No. 5 or higher.

She's through to a third round meeting with No.27 seed Amanda Anisimova, another former semifinalist. The American reached the final four in 2019 as a 17-year-old, and moved through to the last 32 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Donna Vekic. Vekic, another former Top 20 player on the way back from an injury hiatus, had to qualify to reach the main draw.

