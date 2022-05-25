Karolina Muchova's comeback is gaining steam at the French Open. The former Top 20 Czech knocked out 2021 semifinalist and No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in Wednesday's second round, 7-6(5), 7-6(4). Sakkari is the fifth Top 10 seed to be sent home from Paris in the tournament's first three days.
Former World No.19 Muchova came to Paris ranked No.81 after a stop-and-start seven months due to an abdominal injury. Roland Garros marks her fourth tournament since last summer's US Open, and this is her second time winning back-to-back matches in those events. She previously beat French wildcard Carole Monnet in Round 1, a 20-year-old ranked No.253.
Muchova's sixth career Top 10 win didn't come easily. She needed eight set points to win the opener, where Sakkari leveled from 5-2 down, and she was twice an early break ahead in the second set. Four of those six Top 10 wins have now come against players ranked No. 5 or higher.
Seeds continue to fall 👀@karomuchova7 proves too good for Maria Sakkari, toppling the No.4 seed 7-6(5), 7-6(4).#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fofW31YHCg— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2022
She's through to a third round meeting with No.27 seed Amanda Anisimova, another former semifinalist. The American reached the final four in 2019 as a 17-year-old, and moved through to the last 32 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Donna Vekic. Vekic, another former Top 20 player on the way back from an injury hiatus, had to qualify to reach the main draw.
More to come...