What more could you ask for than a third-set tiebreak in a championship match?
How about a spectacular shot – make that Shot of the Month?
That was the case right before the start of Roland Garros when Angelique Kerber pulled off a 3-hour, 16-minute victory against first-time finalist Kaja Juvan at the Internationaux de Strasbourg to win her 14th career title.
It was the longest final of the season, and it ended when Kerber hit a lunging crosscourt forehand winner against Juvan up 6-5 in the tiebreak. The third set alone lasted 73 minutes.