Leave it to championship point to hit one of the best shots of the season. That's what Angelique Kerber did last month at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

What more could you ask for than a third-set tiebreak in a championship match?

How about a spectacular shot – make that Shot of the Month?

That was the case right before the start of Roland Garros when Angelique Kerber pulled off a 3-hour, 16-minute victory against first-time finalist Kaja Juvan at the Internationaux de Strasbourg to win her 14th career title.

It was the longest final of the season, and it ended when Kerber hit a lunging crosscourt forehand winner against Juvan up 6-5 in the tiebreak. The third set alone lasted 73 minutes.