Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens testified at the White House to help launch the Biden Administration's Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse.

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens joined United States Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of the Biden Administation to help launch the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse.

Former World No.3 Stephens attended alongside Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, along with other advocates and survivors, to announce the task force at the White House on Thursday.

The task force will provide increased victim support, as well as more responsibility for online abuse perpetrators and platforms which host them.

It was my truly pleasure to have introduced Madam Vice President as she launched the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse today! pic.twitter.com/s6y5V8mTpF — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) June 16, 2022

"I’m humbled to share the stage with these incredible survivors, and I’m hopeful that our collective voices can help address this issue," Stephens testified.

"I thought about all the people out there who don’t have a team filtering their messages, or a direct line to law enforcement, or access to mental health services. What about them? What about the young boys and girls, or people of color, or anyone that’s terrified that they will be harmed or driven to harm themselves? I’m here today for them."

Come to the White House with me! 💖 pic.twitter.com/27jxMj5qFl — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) June 17, 2022

Stephens then introduced Vice President Harris, who remarked that "No one should have to endure abuse just because they are attempting to participate in society."

48th-ranked Stephens recently reached her seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal, and her first since 2018, at Roland Garros last month. Stephens upset seeded players Sorana Cirstea and Jil Teichmann before falling to her friend and compatriot Coco Gauff in the last eight.