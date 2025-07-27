Tournament background - 1045 - Washington
Mubadala Citi DC Open

WASHINGTON DC • DC, UNITED STATES

WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 72 Days
Jul 21 - Jul 27, 2025

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams travel to the American capital of Washington D.C. to compete for 500 points at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. The venue has 15 hard courts, but all participants are hoping to reach the main stadium that holds up to 7,500 tennis fans. The women’s Mubadala Citi DC Open was established in 2011 and became a WTA 500 event in 2023.

Level WTA 500
Duration July 21 - July 27, 2025
Location WASHINGTONDC ,DC,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $1,282,951
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 28
Doubles Draw 16

