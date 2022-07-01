Mother of two Tatjana Maria posted her career-best result at a major, ousting No.5 seed Maria Sakkari to make the second week of Wimbledon.

Just a year after maternity leave, Tatjana Maria of Germany extended her resurgent season with a big milestone at a Grand Slam event.

The 34-year-old mother of two reached the Round of 16 at a major for the first time in her career, topping No.5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 7-5.

The upset on No.2 Court at Wimbledon on Friday marks the fifth Top 10 win of Maria's career. Maria had not won a match in a Grand Slam main draw since 2018, but has picked up three victories already this week.

Maria had reached the third round at a Slam just once before, at 2015 Wimbledon. But her slice-filled game propelled her to another big run in her 10th appearance at SW19, and she went one step further this time with her 90-minute upset of Sakkari.

Maria, mother of two, brings family business to Wimbledon run

Maria returned to tour in July 2021 after giving birth to her second daughter Cecilia in April of last year (her eldest daughter Charlotte was born in 2013). Since then, she has risen to World No.103, bolstered by winning her second career title in Bogota as a qualifier in April.

Hello, fourth round 👋@Maria_Tatjana stuns No.5 seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 to advance to a Grand Slam Round of 16 for the first time#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/49RCUjWpBc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022

Former Top 50 player Maria had already claimed a big win in the second round on Wednesday. Maria came back from a double-break down in the third set to beat No.26 seed Sorana Cirstea for her first Top 50 win in over two years.

Sakkari had previously beaten Maria in the second round of this year's Australian Open, but Maria got revenge for that loss, hitting 19 winners and just 12 unforced errors on Friday. Sakkari's 28 winners were overwhelmed by 29 unforced errors.

Once again, Maria had to fight back from a dire deficit in a set. Sakkari led 5-2 in the second set, and the Greek held two set points at 5-4 to level the match. But Maria blasted a group of strong serves to hold on for 5-5, and the German took the next two games to complete the upset.

Maria will face a third seeded player in a row when she takes on No.12 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16. It will be Maria's first meeting against 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko, who was also a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2018.

