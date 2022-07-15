Former World No.1 Maria Sharapova, along with fiancé Alexander Gilkes, on Friday announced the birth of their son, Theodore.

"The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova posted, along with a photo with Theodore and her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes.

The five-time Grand Slam champion also posted the Roman numerals "VII•I•MMXXII," marking Theodore's date of birth as July 1st.

Sharapova previously announced on her 35th birthday in April that she and Gilkes were expecting an addition to their family.

Sharapova retired from professional tennis in February of 2020 with a career that included 36 career singles titles on the Hologic WTA Tour. She spent 21 weeks at the top of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

Sharapova is the most player on tour to complete the Career Grand Slam. She is a two-time Roland Garros champion and has won each of the other major events once (the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open).