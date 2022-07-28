US Open champion Emma Raducanu will start to work with Dmitry Tursunov on a trial basis during the upcoming North American swing, her team has confirmed.
Raducanu, currently ranked at a career-high No.10, ended her partnership with former coach Torben Beltz in April. The Briton will trial a collaboration with Tursunov during next week's Citi Open in Washington, D.C., where she is entered along with fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka.
'Demanding and brutally honest': Tursunov on his approach to coaching
Former ATP No.20 Tursunov has previously coached players including Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit. While working with Tursunov, both rose from outside the Top 10 into the Top 5.