WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Citi Open, Washington, D.C.’s combined ATP/WTA professional tennis tournament, on Wednesday released its preliminary player fields for this year’s event. The stacked competition includes three former World No.1 players, six Grand Slam champions, four former Citi Open titlists, three Olympic gold medalists and 10 Top 20 players. The 2022 Citi Open will be held July 30 – Aug. 7 in Rock Creek Park.

Highlights from the main draws include:

--Three Former World No. 1s: Andy Murray, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka

--Six Grand Slam Champions: Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin (WC)

2021 US Open champion Raducanu set to make Washington D.C. debut

--Three Olympic Gold Medalists: Andy Murray (London & Rio de Janeiro, Singles), Andrey Rublev (Tokyo, Mixed Doubles), Victoria Azarenka (London, Mixed Doubles)

--Four Former Citi Open Champions: Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori (WC), Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens

--Ten Top 20 Players: Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov, Reilly Opelka, Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka

--Eight of the Top Nine American Men: Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Maxime Cressy, Sebastian Korda, Mackenzie McDonald

--Six 2022 Wimbledon Quarterfinalists: David Goffin, Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep (semifinalist), Marie Bouzkova, Ajla Tomljanovic

“We are thrilled to share the terrific field of top men’s and women’s players we have lined up for the 2022 Citi Open. The draws will be filled by Grand Slam champions, former World No. 1s, past Citi Open winners, Top 20 players and a few new and exciting faces making their tournament debuts,” said Mark Ein, Citi Open Chairman. “In less than a month, our fans will get the opportunity to watch these incredible, world-class athletes, who they follow around the globe, compete right here in the nation’s capital. It’s going to be another memorable week of tennis in Washington.”

The Citi Open is one of only five combined tennis tournaments in the country, featuring professional competition from both men and women. The revived WTA 250 tournament will feature 32 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams. Additional players will join the main draws via wild-card entry, to be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the tournament, ticket options, player fields, event policies and more, visit citiopentennis.com.