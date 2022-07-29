Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep, and Venus Williams lead a marquee field as the US Open Series kicks off in Washington D.C.

The Hologic WTA Tour returns to Washington D.C. for the first time since 2019 with a star-studded field and a flurry of enticing first-round encounters at the Citi Open, a WTA 250 event. Defending champion Jessica Pegula is the top seed, with reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu and two-time major champions Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka rounding out the top four seeds.

Venus Williams, who is set to play her first singles match in nearly a year, will make her tournament debut against a qualifier. The winner will face either No.8 seed Clara Tauson or 2013 finalist Andrea Petkovic.

Main Draw in Washington D.C. (WTA 250), where Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep, and Victoria Azarenka are the top seeds.



Notable 1Rs:



Raducanu-Bouzkova

Azarenka-Yastremska

Stephens-Tomljanovic

Kenin-Osorio

Venus Williams - Qualifier pic.twitter.com/ihOypqT3ax — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 29, 2022

2019 Washington Highlights: Pegula claims first WTA title at the Citi Open

Currently the highest-ranked American at a career-high ranking of No.7, Pegula will face local wildcard Hailey Baptiste in the opening round. The winner will face either Daria Saville or a qualifier.

Raducanu is seeded No.2 in her tournament debut. The World No.10 got the toughest assignment among the top seeds as she was drawn to face Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova in the first round. The talented Czech has continued to build on her summer success and is into the semifinals of this week's Prague Open.

The winner between Raducanu and Bouzkova will face either 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or Colombia's rising star Camila Osorio in the second round. Kenin is set to play her first tournament since Indian Wells after being sidelined by injury this spring.

Raducanu's quarter also includes No.5 seed Elise Mertens and 2015 champion Sloane Stephens. The American also faces a tough opening draw against Ajla Tomljanovic, who is coming off her first major quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

No.3 seed Halep has been drawn into Pegula's top half of the draw. Fresh off a run to the Wimbledon semifinals, the former No.1 will open against a qualifier. Halep goes into Washington having made the semifinals in her last three tournaments. In her last foray on American hard courts, she advanced to the Indian Wells semifinals in March.

No.4 seed Azarenka is playing her first tournament since Roland Garros and landed in the bottom half of the draw. She will open against Dayana Yastremska. Also lurking in Azarenka's quarter is surprise Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria. The German opens against a qualifier, with the winner to face either Mayar Sherif or Donna Vekic.

Main draw play begins on Monday, Aug.1 at Rock Creek Park.

