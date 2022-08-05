Veronika Kudermetova extended her run at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic with a straight-sets win against Ons Jabeur to reach the quarterfinals.

No.9 seed Veronika Kudermetova posted another stellar result, ousting No.3 Ons Jabeur 7-6(5), 6-2 on Friday to reach the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic semifinals. Here are some fast facts:

3: Kudermetova has won all three of her meetings against Jabeur, and she is 6-0 in sets against the 2022 Wimbledon finalist. Their two previous meetings took place in 2019, but Kudermetova maintained her mastery nearly three years later with a 1-hour and 41-minute win in San Jose.

30: Kudermetova fired 30 winners, nearly doubling Jabeur's 17. Six of those winners were aces, bringing Kudermetova's ace total for the year up to 148. Kudermetova came into the week in 11th place on this season's ace leaderboard.

2:54: Kudermetova had to survive an epic in the first round this week, outlasting Camila Giorgi in 2 hours and 54 minutes, her longest match of the season. The No.9 seed boosted her game from there, defeating Claire Liu and Jabeur in straight sets to make the final four.

6: With the victory over World No.5 Jabeur, Kudermetova is now 6-4 against Top 5 players in her career. Kudermetova has won her last three matches against Top 5 opposition, including over Paula Badosa (via injury retirement) en route to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at 2022 Roland Garros.

4: Roland Garros kickstarted a run of four straight quarterfinals or better on tour for Kudermetova, including this week. Her solid form in 2022 has propelled her to a career-high ranking of World No.18 last month, and she is currently No.9 in the Race to the WTA Finals.

