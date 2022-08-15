Several Grand Slam champions were in action on Day 1 of the Western & Southern Open. Elena Rybakina and Petra Kvitova were victorious, but Barbora Krejcikova exited in the first round.

Freshly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and two-time Wimbledon titlist Petra Kvitova were among the Grand Slam winners in action on Day 1 of the Western & Southern Open.

More results from major champions to be added as the day continues...

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won her first-round match in Cincinnati. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Elena Rybakina d. Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2

Rybakina continued to settle into her new status as Grand Slam titlist with an efficient and focused first-round win. Sherif, playing the second match of her comeback from a foot injury that had sidelined her for two months, proved intermittently dangerous. The No.58-ranked Egyptian struck her heavy forehand with relish and ultimately tallied some impressive stats, finding 11 winners to five unforced errors.

Indeed, Sherif led by a break at 3-2 in the first set. But from that point Rybakina settled into a groove on serve, backed up by several lethal backhands. The Kazakh saved all four further break points against her to reel off 10 of the next 12 games, and finished with 13 winners to 11 unforced errors.

Petra Kvitova saved a match point en route to a first-round win over 2021 runner-up Jil Teichmann. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Petra Kvitova def. Jil Teichmann 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova saved a match point on her way to ousting last year's Western & Southern Open finalist Teichmann. Making her 11th Cincinnati appearance (tied for the most at the event), Kvitova held on to prevail after 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Highlights: Kvitova def. Teichmann

World No.21 Teichmann held a 2-1 head-to-head lead coming into the battle of left-handers against 23rd-ranked Kvitova. Teichmann nearly won in two tiebreak sets, saving a set point at 5-4 in the second set and holding her match point at 6-5 in the second-set tiebreak.

But former World No.2 Kvitova found a big serve to set up a forehand winner and erase that match point, then leveled the match with a putaway on her second set point. In the third set, Kvitova won all 16 of her first-service points and was never broken, completing the comeback.

Veronika Kudermetova practices in Cincinnati ahead of her first-round match. Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Veronika Kudermetova d. Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3

Only one place separates Krejcikova and Kudermetova in this week's rankings, with Krejcikova holding a mere two-point lead at No.19 to Kudermetova's No.20. But their momentum is carrying them in opposite directions, something that Kudermetova's 74-minute victory underlined.

The only previous time the two had met was a significant milestone for Krejcikova, who won 6-2, 6-2 in the final round of 2018 Roland Garros qualifying to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut. Three years later, she would be crowned singles champion in Paris.

But the Czech has struggled to regain that form since returning from an elbow injury two months ago. Her record since coming back is 5-7, and this result means that she is on a three-match losing streak.

Conversely, Kudermetova's 2022 has been highlighted by three finals, two further semifinals (including two weeks ago in San Jose), a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros and a Top 20 debut last month. Her season record is now 29-15.

More to come...