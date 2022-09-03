NEW YORK - Serena Williams' legendary career came to a close at the US Open on Friday night as the 23-time major champion bowed out in a spirited battle to Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the third round. In a dramatic match that lasted over three hours, Williams saved six match points before the final point fell on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
From Michelle Obama to Magic Johnson, Coco Gauff to Lebron James, here's how the world reacted to Williams' last stand.
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.
I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
The greatest to ever do it! @KingJames reflects on @serenawilliams legacy. #ThankYouSerenapic.twitter.com/0bRLhEsKQS— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 3, 2022
Sometimes all it takes to change the world is just being you. Thank you, Serena, for changing the game for so many. @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/SQ2KqRLsxx— Nike (@Nike) September 3, 2022
Team SW in the house 🏡#USOpen #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/Iz0Lfa0XRI— wta (@WTA) September 2, 2022
"I love #Serena just as much as you guys do." pic.twitter.com/7i1hrUsmAy— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022
.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022
25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever! @serenawilliams #USOpen pic.twitter.com/xdo4dy4fpP— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 3, 2022
I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022
Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 3, 2022
I’m so grateful for @serenawilliams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost on me. #ThankYouSerena— Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) September 3, 2022
We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little Black girl across the globe. @serenawilliams #ThankYouSerena— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022
It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena!— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 3, 2022
Just ugly crying in my pajamas watching @serenawilliams— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 3, 2022
Forever the GOAT @serenawilliams - no matter how this riveting match ends!!— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 3, 2022
Serena. Thank you for being you and the inspiration to so many men and women. I’ve never seen a more intense competitor and it was an honor to share a court with you and watch history. Simply the best. @serenawilliams— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 3, 2022
"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus."@serenawilliams 💙 @Venuseswilliams pic.twitter.com/C7RZXcf23E— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
The greatest to ever do it.— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022
Thank you, @serenawilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZ6OezBoGu
Legend. 👑#ThankYouSerena | @WTA | @usopen pic.twitter.com/ACYmer7qjY— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 3, 2022
Merci, @serenawilliams— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 3, 2022
There will never be another Queen 🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0UCTFLHv5J
More than tennis.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) September 3, 2022
More than one of the greatest.
You mean more to us than we can say, @serenawilliams 💙
Congrats on a legendary career 👑 pic.twitter.com/9HIY6yABET
A player like no other, a career like no other, a story like no other.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 3, 2022
Thank you, Serena 👑@serenawilliams | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h6XDl8cRgQ
