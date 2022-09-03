NEW YORK - Serena Williams' legendary career came to a close at the US Open on Friday night as the 23-time major champion bowed out in a spirited battle to Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the third round. In a dramatic match that lasted over three hours, Williams saved six match points before the final point fell on Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

From Michelle Obama to Magic Johnson, Coco Gauff to Lebron James, here's how the world reacted to Williams' last stand. 