Iga Swiatek capped a superb Grand Slam season by winning the US Open on Saturday, her second major title of 2022. Swiatek held off a second-set comeback by Ons Jabeur before capturing a 6-2, 7-6(5) win on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek, 21, becomes the first woman from Poland to win the US Open and the youngest three-time major champion since Maria Sharapova won the 2008 Australian Open at 20. She also is the first No.1 to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014.

Jabeur of Tunisia also had an impressive year at the majors, reaching her first two finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Jabeur is the first African and Arab woman to reach a US Open final.

Swiatek became the first woman to win two majors in a season since Angelique Kerber in 2016. The US Open final was Swiatek's 57th match-win of the year, the same number as former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty had in 2019. 

Swiatek lost her first final to Polona Hercog in Lugano in 2019, when she was 17 years old and ranked outside the Top 100. Since that defeat, Swiatek has won 10 finals in a row -- all in straight sets.

