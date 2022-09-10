From Billie Jean King to Agnieszka Radwanska, social media weighed in on US Open champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Iga Swiatek capped a superb Grand Slam season by winning the US Open on Saturday, her second major title of 2022. Swiatek held off a second-set comeback by Ons Jabeur before capturing a 6-2, 7-6(5) win on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek, 21, becomes the first woman from Poland to win the US Open and the youngest three-time major champion since Maria Sharapova won the 2008 Australian Open at 20. She also is the first No.1 to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014.

Jabeur of Tunisia also had an impressive year at the majors, reaching her first two finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Jabeur is the first African and Arab woman to reach a US Open final.

Social media was abuzz with praise for the two finalists, with Billie Jean King leading the way:

Congratulations to @iga_swiatek, the first Polish woman to win the #USOpen!



And cheers to @Ons_Jabeur on an incredible battle.



The future of women’s tennis burns so brightly. https://t.co/SaJwgn0G9r — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 10, 2022

What a treat to be sharing the stage with two champions- congrats @iga_swiatek and also to @ons_Jabeur - both great role models for aspiring girls and boys everywhere ! Women’s tennis is in good hands!!! pic.twitter.com/6nNHXQCR1b — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 10, 2022

Congratulations @iga_swiatek What an incredible tournament this fortnight and a fantastic 2022! Amazing aggression and athleticism!🏆🇺🇸🎾👏🌟 https://t.co/rgsw4OApkt — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 10, 2022

Congratulations @iga_swiatek 🏆! You and @Ons_Jabeur keep us all working harder and inspiring everyone along the way. 👏🏽 — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 10, 2022

Congrats @iga_swiatek to be the first Polish woman to win the #USOpen !🏆 You & @Ons_Jabeur are inspiration and great role models 🙌👏🇵🇱🇹🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/nYMMHSrIf8 — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 11, 2022

Swiatek became the first woman to win two majors in a season since Angelique Kerber in 2016. The US Open final was Swiatek's 57th match-win of the year, the same number as former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty had in 2019.

Wielkie gratulacje @iga_swiatek! 👏🏼

Kolejne niesamowite osiągnięcie 🏆🇵🇱 — Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) September 10, 2022

Wow! A big round of applause for #1GA! 🤩



She once again proved her tennis mastery as she became the first ever 🇵🇱 to win #USOpen!



Seems like there are still many more finals ahead for our brilliant champ! 🎾



Congratulations, @iga_swiatek! 👏🏻#USOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/PrB6xIECoY — Poland.pl (@Poland) September 10, 2022

Incredible match. What a world no1 Iga is 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/mbQ7lYewHU — Melanie South (@melaniesouth) September 10, 2022

Swiatek lost her first final to Polona Hercog in Lugano in 2019, when she was 17 years old and ranked outside the Top 100. Since that defeat, Swiatek has won 10 finals in a row -- all in straight sets.

With 13+ weeks as @wta world no. 1 and her 3️⃣rd major title, @iga_swiatek is now an automatic inclusion on her first eligible International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot, 5 years after retirement. 🤩👏 https://t.co/dNkP0XxVLT — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) September 10, 2022

Champion on and off the court! ✨

Gratulacje, @Iga_Swiatek!! 🤍❤️ — Ruslan Malinovskyi 🇺🇦 (@malinovskyi18) September 10, 2022

Your 2022 @usopen women’s singles champion, @iga_swiatek 🏆



Amazing scenes after the match at the @espn set.



Well done, Iga 👏 pic.twitter.com/eTq9w9yqC3 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) September 11, 2022

