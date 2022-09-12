Ons Jabeur fell short in the US Open final, but her consolation prize: first place in August’s Shot of the Month vote.

Ons Jabeur strung together a terrific run at the US Open, where for the second consecutive major, she came up just short of winning her first Grand Slam title.

If anything, Jabeur thrilled us with some spectacular shot-making all summer just as she has in her entire career.

Case in point: Last month in Cincinnati, Jabeur was caught off guard against Caty McNally in a Round of 32 encounter at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

McNally rushed the net and struck a clean backhand volley down the line. Jabeur quickly retrieved, scrambled deep into her forehand corner and deftly countered with a crosscourt winner.

Jabeur would go on to win the match in a third-set tiebreak.