Anastasia Gasanova was among Tuesday's winners at the Chennai Open. Tatjana Maria and Magda Linette also moved on to the Round of 16.

Anastasia Gasanova upset top seed Alison Riske-Amritraj at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Tuesday evening at the 2022 WTA Chennai Open.

Ranked No.147, Gasanova broke Riske-Amritraj twice in the first set. In the second, Riske-Amritraj broke in the first game to lead 1-0, but Gasanova broke back immediately and took the lead again to complete the 6-2, 6-3 win in 1 hour and 29 minutes. Gasanova will next meet Great Britain’s Katie Swan, who defeated Arianne Hartono 6-1, 6-2 on Court 1, while former French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Kyoka Okamura on Court 2.

There was disappointment for local fans as India’s Ankita Raina went down in straight sets to fourth seed Tatjana Maria. The German, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon earlier this year, won 6-0, 6-1 in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Second seed Varvara Gracheva and third seed Magda Linette scored straight-set wins in the final matches Tuesday night. Gracheva needed 1 hour and 52 minutes to beat qualifier Mariia Tkacheva 6-3, 6-2 while Linette scored a 6-4, 6-0 win versus Moyuka Uchijima.