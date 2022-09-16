US Open champion Iga Swiatek leads a packed field of initial entries for the WTA 500 event in Southern California.

A strong field will descend on Southern California to contest the WTA 500 San Diego Open next month.

World No.1 and recent US Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland is at the top of the main-draw entry list, which is jam-packed with 16 of the world's Top 20 players.

World No.3 Anett Kontaveit, No.4 Paula Badosa and No.5 Jessica Pegula are the additional Top 5 players entered in the main draw, which kicks off Monday, Oct. 10.

No.7 Aryna Sabalenka, No.8 Coco Gauff and No.10 Caroline Garcia are the other current Top 10 players entered.

Grand Slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza, Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova are also on the entry list.

Danielle Collins and Madison Keys add to the American presence in the main draw, alongside Pegula, Gauff and Kenin.

Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Beatriz Haddad Maia and former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova round out the initial entries.

Qualifying will take place the weekend of Oct. 8-9. The singles and doubles finals will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16.