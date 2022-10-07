Magda Linette is hardly a stranger when it comes to pulling off a “did you see that” hot shot. She did it again in September, this one coming against Kristina Mladenovic in Seoul, South Korea.

Make that three years in a row that Magda Linette has come away with the top prize in our Shot of the Month.

Her latest five-star moment came late last month against Kristina Mladenovic in the Round of 16 in Seoul, South Korea.

Already up a break in the third set, Linette showed her swift instincts by returning a cannon of a shot from Mladenovic with a lunging squash-shot winner to seal the game and, ultimately, the match.

Linette also won the Shot of the Month honors in 2020 in a first-round match against Lauren Davis at the Top Seed Open in Lexington and a year ago in a match versus Oceane Dodin in Ostrava.