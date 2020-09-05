More magic by Magda Linette garnered her your votes for Shot of the Month for August 2020 presented by Cambridge Global Payments -- the second month in a row the Polish player has earned the title.

Before the tour hiatus and after the tour hiatus, it's the shots by Magda Linette which thrill you the most, as she has collected your votes to top the ballot for August 2020's Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments -- the second straight Shot of the Month vote that the Polish player has won.

In the opening game of the second set in her first-round match against Lauren Davis at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Linette used her stellar footspeed to chase down everything the American threw at her on game point, including a dropshot followed by a lob. Linette eventually polished off the grueling all-court rally with a finishing backhand winner in the forecourt.

That point won Linette the game, then she went on to win the match, and now she has won Shot of the Month once again.

August Shot of the Month: Magda Linette

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Shots of the Month

January: Caroline Wozniacki

February: Magda Linette