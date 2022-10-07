Top-ranked Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are back in action at the inaugural San Diego Open, where World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads an incredibly stacked field.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads back to Southern California for the final WTA 500 event of the season at the San Diego Open.

Here's what you need to know about tour's return to San Diego:

When does the tournament start?

The San Diego Open is a new WTA 500 tournament that begins on Monday, Oct. 10. This is the first time the WTA tour has held a tour-level event in San Diego since 2013. The tournament is played on outdoor hard court at the Barnes Tennis Center and will use the Dunlop Grand Prix Regular Duty ball.

San Diego features a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. Qualifying begins on Saturday, Oct.8.

When are the finals?

The singles and doubles finals will be split across two days on championship weekend. The doubles final will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. and the singles final will be played on Sunday, Oct. 17

Who is playing in San Diego?

The final WTA 500 event of the season features an incredible field, with seven of the Top 10 entered. The lowest-ranked player with direct entry in the main draw is No.20 Petra Kvitova.

Sixteen of Top 20 entered in San Diego main draw

Projected Top 8 seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Paula Badosa

4. Aryna Sabalenka

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Coco Gauff

7. Carolina Garcia

8. Daria Kasatkina

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct.7 at 6:30 p.m.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First Round: 1 point/$8,080

Second Round: 55 points/ $11,185

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$20,505

Semifinal: 185 points/$42,010

Final: 305 points/$71,960

Champion: 470 points/$116,340

Key Storylines

Top-ranked Americans Pegula and Gauff return to action: World No.6 Jessica Pegula and No.8 Coco Gauff return to competition for the first time since their strong runs at the US Open. Pegula and Gauff are in strong position to secure their qualifying spots for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, sitting at No.3 and No.4 on the Race Leaderboard, respectively. They're also at No.5 on the Doubles Race Leaderboard.

new color way 😎 pic.twitter.com/uOKH0g9pl6 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) October 7, 2022

Race to the WTA Finals tightening up: With two weeks left in the regular season, only No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 Ons Jabeur have locked in qualification for the WTA Finals. Along with Pegula and Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina, Aryna Sabalenka, and Veronika Kudermetova will hold the remaining six qualifying positions going into San Diego.

Currently on the outside looking in with a chance to pick up points in San Diego are Paula Badosa (Race No.12), Madison Keys (Race No.13), Anett Kontaveit (Race No.14), Beatriz Haddad Maia (Race No.15), Danielle Collins (Race No.16), Petra Kvitova (Race No.17), Jelena Ostapenko (Race No.18), and Liudmila Samsonova (Race No.19).

Swiatek's strong form continues: The US Open champion returned to action this week at the AGEL Open in Ostrava and is already into the semifinals, extending her win streak to nine matches. San Diego will be Swiatek's last regular season tournament before she finishes off her phenomenal season at the WTA Finals.

Loaded qualifying draw will be riveting: The 24-player qualifying tournament will be as strong as many WTA 250 tournaments, with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Tokyo champion Liudmila Samsonova, Amanda Anisimova, Bianca Andreescu, and Seoul champion Ekaterina Alexandrova just a few of the names gunning for the last four spots in the main draw. Also entered in qualifying: Zhang Shuai, Ajla Tomljanovic, Alizé Cornet, and Zheng Qinwen.