Former Top 20 player Vekic defeated No.3 seed Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in 2 hours and 37 minutes to reach her first semifinal of the year. Vekic improves her head-to-head lead over Sabalenka to a commanding 5-1.

World No.77 Vekic had to come through qualifying this week, and she has been in top form once she hit the main draw. Vekic has beaten three Top 25 players in succession, with wins over Maria Sakkari and Karolina Pliskova preceding her victory over Sabalenka.

San Diego: Vekic's top points from her quarterfinal win over Sabalenka

Despite the loss, Sabalenka is still in the hunt for one of the five remaining singles spots at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. Sabalenka started the week at No.7 in the Race to the Finals, as she aims for a second straight appearance at the prestigious year-ending event.

Vekic won nearly three-quarters of her first-service points as she held on for another win over Sabalenka. By beating World No.5 Sabalenka, Vekic notches the tenth Top 10 win of her career, with her ninth Top 10 win coming against Sakkari in the first round.

Vekic was two points away from a straight-set win, but Sabalenka came back from 5-4 down in the second-set tiebreak to push the match into a decider. However, Vekic regrouped in the third set, where she converted two of her three break points while saving the lone break point she faced.

In the semifinals, Vekic will meet either No.2 seed Paula Badosa or Danielle Collins. Vekic is 0-1 against Collins, and she has never faced Badosa.

