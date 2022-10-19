Daria Kasatkina bolstered her qualifying chances for the WTA Finals while Maria Sakkari moved herself into qualifying contention after both secured opening wins at the Guadalajara Open Akron.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas after scoring straight-set wins at the Guadalajara Open Akron.

Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari sat at No.10 on the Race to the WTA Finals, one spot out of qualifying behind Veronika Kudermetova, who currently sits in the last qualifying spot. Seeded No.4, Sakkari responded by defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 to temporarily overtake Kudermetova in the live Race Leaderboard.

Kudermetova plays her first match in Guadalajara on Wednesday against San Diego finalist Donna Vekic.

In a gritty match that saw Sakkari and Kostyuk combine for 22 break point opportunities, it was Sakkari's play on those big points that proved the difference. Kostyuk generated 13 break points but could only break twice, while Sakkari broke four times from nine chances.

Sakkari will face either Danielle Collins or Magdalena French in the Round of 16. But before that, the Greek star will be keeping watch on her good friend Vekic's match against Kudermetova. Asked about her upcoming duel against Kudermetova, Vekic admitted she was well aware of the Race implications.

"She's playing really well," Vekic said after her opening win over Laura Pigossi. "I know she's fighting for the Finals.

"I'm going to try to stop her for my sake and for the sake of my friends that are just behind her also, who for sure want me to win."

While Sakkari is fighting to advance her Race position, Kasatkina is in the position of holding off any challengers in her rearview mirror. Sitting at No.7 in the Race, Kasatkina maintained her position by easing past Zhu Lin, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the Round of 16.

"As much as I was trying to push away the thought of the Finals, to trick myself, I cannot," Kasatkina told WTA Insider. "I just have to accept this pressure and face it the way I can. It's the first time I actually have a chance to compete, not as an alternate, so it's stressful. But the way I am doing on the court, I'm pretty happy."

"I'm not in a bad position. And after this match I'm in an even better position. That's why this was a really important one and now I feel I put the heavy backpack down."

Kasatkina will face either Monastir champion Elise Mertens or Anna Kalinskaya next.

"This pressure is good. If at the end of 2019 someone tells me in three years you're going to have the pressure to go to the WTA Finals to play, I would say are you kidding me? I cannot believe it. So far it's a very good problem to have."

More to follow...