With only one week remaining in the regular season, five singles spots remain open to clinch a berth in the WTA Finals. Here's a snapshot.

How about this for a frantic, fantastic finish to the Hologic WTA Tour regular season?

With one week left, a single tournament -- the Guadalajara Open Akron -- will determine the majority of the singles field at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. With three players qualified (Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula), five spots remain.

Seventeen players are still mathematically alive -- and all of them are competing in this 1000-level event that begins Monday. Remembering that this is a fluid situation and other results have an impact on each player’s chances, here’s a breakdown of what they need to do stay in contention:

The next five spots currently belong to:

4. Coco Gauff: Secures qualification by winning her opening match, against the winner of Anastasia Potapova and a qualifier.

5. Aryna Sabalenka

6. Caroline Garcia

7. Daria Kasatkina

9. Veronika Kudermetova

***No.8 Simona Halep is out for the season

Outside looking in:

10. Maria Sakkari: Needs to win her opening match against either Marta Kostyuk or Aliaksandra Sasnovich to move into contention.

Needs to reach semifinal:

11. Paula Badosa

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Madison Keys

Needs to reach final:

14. Danielle Collins

17. Petra Kvitova

Needs to win the title:

16. Beatriz Haddad Maia

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Jelena Ostapenko

20. Barbora Krejcikova

21. Elena Rybakina

22. Liudmila Samsonova