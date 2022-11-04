It's win and in for Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina at the WTA Finals. But with all four doubles teams still in contention in the Pam Shriver Group, the advancement scenarios are far more complicated.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- It all comes down to the final day of round-robin action at the WTA Finals, where No.5 Caroline Garcia and No.8 Daria Kasatkina will face off for the final semifinal spot out of the Tracy Austin Group. Meanwhile, doubles qualification could come down to games won in the Pam Shriver Group.

Saturday's Order of Play:

1:30 pm

(5) Lyudmyla Kichenok & Jelena Ostapenko vs. (7) Anna Danilina & Beatriz Haddad Maia

Not before 3:30 pm

(6) Caroline Garcia vs. (8) Daria Kasatkina

7:00 pm

(1) Iga Swiatek vs. (4) Coco Gauff

(2) Gabriela Dabrowski & Giuliana Olmos vs. (4) Veronika Kudermetova & Elise Mertens

Singles: Tracy Austin Group Advancement Scenarios

The scenario for the Tracy Austin Group is simple:

- Swiatek has won the group and will face the No.2 qualifier from the Nancy Richey Group in the semifinals. Gauff cannot advance.

- The winner between Garcia and Kasatkina will claim the second position and face the winner of the Nancy Richey Group.

'The motivation is in the air': Daria Kasatkina post-match interview



Doubles: Pam Shriver Group Advancement Scenarios

- If Danilina/Haddad Maia and Kudermetova/Mertens win, Kudermetova/Mertens win the group and Dainilina/Haddad Maia qualify in the second position.

- If Kichenok/Ostapenko and Dabrowski/Olmos win, Dabrowski/Olmos win the group and Kudermetova/Mertens qualify second.

- If Kichenok/Ostapenko and Kudermetova/Mertens win, Kudermetova/Mertens win the group and Kichenok/Ostapenko qualify second.

- If Danilina/Haddad Maia and Dabrowski Olmos win in straight sets, Danilina/Haddad Maia win the group and Dabrowski/Olmos qualify second.

- If Danilina/Haddad Maia win in straight sets and Dabrowski/Olmos win in three sets, Danilina/Haddad Maia win the group and Kudermetova/Mertens qualify second.

- If Danilina/Haddad Maia win in three sets and Dabrowski/Olmos win in straight sets, both the winner of the group and the second qualifier will be determined by the percentage of games won.

- If Danilina/Haddad Maia win in three sets and Dabrowski/Olmos win in three sets, Kudermetova/Mertens win the group and Danilina/Haddad Maia qualify second.