The 2022 year-end rankings are out. From the record-setters in the Top 10 to the fastest climbers in the Top 100, we break them down here.

With the conclusion of the 2022 WTA Finals, the week of Monday, Nov. 7 marks the official 2022 year-end rankings for the Hologic WTA Tour. Click here to view the full rankings.

About the Year-End Top 10

No.1 Iga Swiatek: The 21-year-old finishes atop the WTA Rankings with 11,085 ranking points, the second highest tally by a year-end No.1 in the history of the rankings, behind only Serena Williams' 2013 effort (13,260). Swiatek, who ended 2021 at No.9, won a tour-leading eight singles titles and finished with a 67-9 record.

No.2 Ons Jabeur: In a season highlighted by winning two titles – Madrid and Berlin – as well as reaching two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, Jabeur finishes the year at No.2, her second consecutive Top 10 finish and up eight from No.10 last year.

No.3 Jessica Pegula: The highest finish by an American since 2016 when Serena Williams finished at No.2, Pegula enjoyed success on the tour's largest stages, with 36 of her 42 match wins coming at the WTA 1000 level and higher. The 28-year-old, who ended 2021 at No.18, has ended a season in the Top 10 for the first time.

No.4 Caroline Garcia: By capturing her fourth singles title of the year at the WTA Finals, Garcia climbed to No.4 in the year-end rankings, equaling her career-high. For Garcia, who ended 2021 at No.74, this marks her second Top 10 finish, having also finished 2017 at No.8.

No.5 Aryna Sabalenka: A three-time finalist this year on three different surfaces, Sabalenka records her third consecutive Top 10 finish, and second consecutive Top 5 finish.

Coco Gauff, 18, is the youngest player to finish in the Top 10 since 2007. Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

No.6 Maria Sakkari: In the last two seasons, Sakkari has reached 15 semifinals, tied with Swiatek for the most on tour, leading to her second consecutive Top 10 finish (she also ended 2021 at No.6). Sakkari reached the semifinal stage seven times in 2022 and finished as runner-up four times, including twice at a WTA 1000 (Indian Wells and Guadalajara).

No.7 Coco Gauff: At 18, the youngest player to finish the year in the Top 10 since 2007 when a 17-year-old Nicole Vaidisova finished the year at No.10. Since 2000, only four players have finished the year in the Top 10 at 18 years old or younger – Vaidisova, Maria Sharapova (2004, 2005), Kim Clijsters (2001) and Jelena Dokic (2001).

Gauff, who rose from No.22 at the end of 2021, is the youngest American to finish the year in the Top 10 since 1999 when Serena Williams finished at No.4 at 18 years, 57 days old.

No.8 Daria Kasatkina: In a season highlighted by winning two titles – San Jose and Granby – and reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros, Kasatkina records her second year-end Top 10 finish (also No.10 in 2018). She finished 2021 at No.26.

No.9 Veronika Kudermetova: For the first time in her career, Kudermetova finishes the year in the Top 10. Her previous career-best finish was last year at No.31. Kudermetova reached the quarterfinals 11 of the 20 tournaments she played.

No.10 Simona Halep: The Romanian captured two titles – Melbourne Summer Set 1 and Toronto – paving the way for her eighth Top 10 finish.

No.1 Changes

Singles

Ashleigh Barty: After starting the year at No.1, Barty held the top spot until she announced her retirement on March 24. Barty finished her career with 121 total weeks at No.1, the seventh most of all time.

Iga Swiatek: On April 4, Swiatek officially took over the No.1 spot and held it for the remainder of year. The week of Nov. 7 marks her 32nd week at No.1. Only Stefanie Graf (186 weeks), Martina Hingis (80 weeks) and Serena Williams (57 weeks) held the World No.1 spot for more consecutive weeks after first becoming World No.1.

Doubles

Katerina Siniakova: The Czech started and finished the year atop the WTA Doubles Rankings, running her career tally to 71 weeks at No.1 (including the week of Nov. 7). Siniakova is the first player to claim the year-end doubles No.1 spot in back-to-back years since Sania Mirza (2015, 2016).

As this is her third time finishing the year atop the doubles rankings (also in 2018), Siniakova joins Martina Navratilova (5 times), Liezel Huber (4), Cara Black (4), Natasha Zvereva (3) and Roberta Vinci (3) as the only woman to finish the year at No.1 three or more times.

Elise Mertens: The Belgian regained the No.1 doubles ranking for 10 weeks (from Jun. 6 until Aug. 7), bringing her career tally to 23 weeks.

Coco Gauff: On Aug. 15, at 18 years and 154 days old, Gauff became the second-youngest player in history to earn the doubles No. 1 ranking (which was introduced on Sep. 10, 1984) behind only Martina Hingis who was 17 and 251 days when she clinched the top spot in Jun. 1998. Gauff held the top spot for four weeks.

Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian woman to crack the Top 50 in May. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Top 10 Debuts

Five players made their Top 10 debut this year – in chronological order, Danielle Collins (Jan. 31), Jessica Pegula (Jun. 6), Emma Raducanu (Jul. 11), Coco Gauff (Sep. 12) and Veronika Kudermetova (Oct. 24). Raducanu became the fifth British woman to reach the Top 10, joining Virginia Wade, Sue Barker, Jo Durie and Johanna Konta.

Top 20 Debuts

Six players made their Top 20 debut this year – in chronological order, Danielle Collins (Jan. 31), Leylah Fernandez (Feb. 7), Veronika Kudermetova (Jul. 11), Beatriz Haddad Maia (Aug. 15), Ekaterina Alexandrova (Oct. 10) and Liudmila Samsonova (Oct. 24).

Haddad Maia was the first Brazilian woman to reach the Top 20, while Fernandez was the fifth Canadian woman.

Top 50 Debuts

Twelve players made their Top 50 debut this year – in chronological order, Anhelina Kalinina (Jan. 17), Camila Osorio (Jan. 17), Jasmine Paolini (Jan. 31), Nuria Parrizas Diaz (Feb. 7), Beatriz Haddad Maia (May 16), Mayar Sherif (May 16), Martina Trevisan (Jun. 6), Zheng Qinwen (Jun. 13), Anna Bondar (Jun. 18), Anastasia Potapova (Aug. 1), Bernarda Pera (Aug. 15) and Wang Xiyu (Nov. 7).

Sherif was the first Egyptian woman to reach the Top 50, while Osorio was the fourth Colombian woman and Haddad Maia the fourth Brazilian woman.

Chennai champion Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, is the youngest player in the year-end Top 100. Photo by Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Top 100 Debuts

Nineteen players made their Top 100 debut in 2022, ranging in age from 17 years and 141 days (Linda Fruhvirtova) to 28 years and 63 days (Ysaline Bonaventure). In chronological order, they were Zheng Qinwen (Jan. 31), Diane Parry (Feb. 28), Harmony Tan (Feb. 28), Harriet Dart (Mar. 21), Lucia Bronzetti (Apr. 4), Dalma Galfi (Apr. 4), Kamilla Rakhimova (Apr. 11), Jule Niemeier (May 9), Wang Xiyu (Jun. 13), Linda Noskova (Aug. 1), Viktoriya Tomova (Aug. 8), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Aug. 22), Laura Pigossi (Aug. 29), Julia Grabher (Sep. 12), Linda Fruhvirtova (Sep. 19), Tamara Korpatsch (Sep. 26), Yuan Yue (Oct. 17), Ysaline Bonaventure (Oct. 31) and Caty McNally (Nov. 7).

Of the 19 new faces, one captured her first WTA title – Fruhvirtova (Chennai). Seven were WTA 125 champions within the past 12 months: Zheng (Valencia), Parry (Montevideo 2021), Niemeier (Makarska), Cocciaretto (Tampico), Grabher (Bari), Korpatsch (Budapest) and McNally (Midland). Three were runners-up at tour level: Zheng (Tokyo), Pigossi (Bogota) and Bronzetti (Palermo).

Biggest Improvements Among Top 100

Among the year-end Top 100, eight different players improved their ranking 100+ spots from the 2021 year-end rankings (the week of November 15):

+366, Daria Saville (from No.419 to No.53)

+238, Yuan Yue (from No.312 to No.74)

+226, Linda Noskova (from No.317 to No.91)

+218, Linda Fruhvirtova (from No.296 to No.78)

+211, Tatjana Maria (from No.279 to No.68)

+132, Ysaline Bonaventure (from No.228 to No.96)

+118, Zheng Qinwen (from No.143 to No.25)

+108, Julia Grabher (from No.192 to No.84)

Daria Saville climbed more ranking places in 2022 than any other player in the year-end Top 100. Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Double Time

Five players finished in the Top 20 in both singles and doubles: Jessica Pegula (No.3 in singles, No.6 in doubles), Coco Gauff (No.7 and No.4), Veronika Kudermetova (No.9 and No.2), Beatriz Haddad Maia (No.15 and No.13) and Jelena Ostapenko (No.18 and No.14).

Age Breakdown

There are 20 players who are 30+ years old in the year-end Top 100, with the oldest being No.30-ranked Kaia Kanepi (37 years old). The youngest year-end Top 100 players are the Czech duo of Linda Fruhvirtova (17 years, 190 days) and Linda Noskova (17 years, 355 days).

Bubbling under

The 10 highest-ranked players in the 2022 year-end rankings who have yet to crack the Top 100 are: No.105 Moyuka Uchijima, No.106 Daria Snigur, No.107 Cristina Bucsa, No.110 Katie Volynets, No.111 Reka Luca Jani, No.115 Jang Su-Jeong, No.118 Alycia Parks, No.119 Elizabeth Mandlik, No.120 Simona Waltert and No.121 Katie Swan.

The five highest-ranked players in the 2022 year-end rankings who have yet to compete in a WTA main draw are No.175 Leyre Romero Gormaz, No.182 Diana Shnaider, No.206 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, No.218 Polina Kudermetova and No.221 Darya Astakhova.

Zheng Qinwen is the highest-ranked 2002-born player in the 2022 year-end rankings. Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Generation groups

The 10 highest-ranked players from each birth year (from 2001) in the 2022 year-end rankings are as follows:

2001

1. Iga Swiatek (POL)

23. Amanda Anisimova (USA)

43. Anastasia Potapova

50. Wang Xiyu (CHN)

65. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

82. Camila Osorio (COL)

93. Kamilla Rakhimova

94. Caty McNally (USA)

97. Wang Xinyu (CHN)

105. Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

2002

25. Zheng Qinwen (CHN)

40. Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

70. Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

75. Emma Raducanu (GBR)

76. Diane Parry (FRA)

106. Daria Snigur (UKR)

123. Eva Lys (GER)

128. Clara Tauson (DEN)

134. Elina Avanesyan

165. Anastasia Zakharova

2003

174. Oksana Selekhmeteva

203. Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

215. Nastasja Schunk (GER)

218. Polina Kudermetova

229. Elvina Kalieva (USA)

244. Kristina Dmitruk

258. Noma Noha Akugue (GER)

268. Antonia Ruzic (CRO)

280. Natalia Szabanin (HUN)

298. Matilde Paoletti (ITA)

2004

7. Coco Gauff (USA)

91. Linda Noskova (CZE)

122. Erika Andreeva

157. Katrina Scott (USA)

178. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

182. Diana Shnaider

217. Barbora Palicova (CZE)

247. Robin Montgomery (USA)

317. Dominika Salkova (CZE)

364. Talia Gibson (AUS)

2005

78. Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

129. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

194. Petra Marcinko (CRO)

219. Alexandra Eala (PHI)

346. Isabella Kruger (RSA)

349. Lola Radivojevic (SRB)

383. Lucie Havlickova (CZE)

433. Sofia Costoulas (BEL)

435. Cadence Brace (CAN)

461. Liv Hovde (USA)

2006

189. Sara Bejlek (CZE)

283. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)

410. Mia Ristic (SRB)

499. Victoria Mboko (CAN)

600. Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

687. Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

706. Hayu Kinoshita (JPN)

821. Sara Saito (JPN)

863. Isabelle Lacy (GBR)

878. Valerie Glozman (USA)

2007

139. Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

405. Mirra Andreeva

705. Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares (MEX)

771. Alina Korneeva

881. Renata Jamrichova (SVK)

946. Akasha Urhobo (USA)

950. Mika Buchnik (ISR)

1020. Yoana Konstantinova (BUL)

1028. Helena Bueno (BRA)

1048. Mingge Xu (GBR)

2008

1014. Julia Stusek (GER)

