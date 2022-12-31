Four current Top 10 players and five Grand Slam champions highlight the main draw of the Adelaide International 1, which begins on Sunday in Australia.

Four of the current Top 10 players join five Grand Slam champions in the main draw of the Adelaide International 1, which was released on Saturday afternoon. The main draw of the WTA 500 event will start on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Here's a breakdown of the bracket:

First quarter: World No.2 Ons Jabeur leads the field as the No.1 seed. The Tunisian resides at the top of the draw with a first-round bye, and she will face either Sorana Cirstea or a qualifier in the second round.

Jabeur could have a rematch of the 2022 Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. However, Rybakina, who defeated Jabeur for her first Grand Slam title, has a tough first-round test against No.5 seed Danielle Collins.

Second quarter: No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina, the World No.8, kicks off her campaign against a qualifier in this section. Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka is also in this quarter.

If Azarenka can beat a qualifier in her first-round match, she will face either No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit or 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year Zheng Qinwen in the second round.

Third quarter: Moving into the bottom half of the draw, the third quarter holds a number of first-round blockbusters. No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova, ranked a career-high World No.9, will meet Amanda Anisimova in the opening round.

Also in this quarter, two Grand Slam champions will face off immediately when former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza takes on 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in an eye-opening first-round showdown.

The third quarter also contains another intriguing first-round match between No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, and former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova. Pliskova has won five of her eight previous meetings with Ostapenko.

Fourth quarter: The bottom section is led by No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka, ranked World No.5, has a first-round bye before facing either Zhang Shuai or Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova also lurks in the bottom quarter of the draw. Alexandrova will meet former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in her first match.

The Adelaide International 1 is the first of two back-to-back WTA 500 events over the next two weeks in the capital city of the state of South Australia. The Adelaide International 2 will follow with a main-draw start date of Monday, January 9.