Adelaide will host a two-week tennis extravaganza at Memorial Drive, which will host back-to-back WTA 500 tournaments that have drawn the best players on tour.

The first Hologic WTA Tour tournament is set to kick off on New Year's Day at the Adelaide International 1.

This year, Memorial Drive will host back-to-back WTA 500 tournaments, starting with Adelaide 1 and following a week later with Adelaide 2. Both tournaments feature top-flight fields, as the tour's best look to get their seasons underway ahead of the first Slam of the season at the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16.

Here's everything you need about the two weeks of tennis in Adelaide:

When do the tournaments start?

Adelaide 1 will begin on Sunday, Jan. 1, with Adelaide 2 commencing on Monday, Jan. 9. Adelaide 1 features a 30-player singles draw and a 24-team doubles draw. Adelaide 2 also features a 30-player singles draw, but a slightly smaller doubles draw at 16-teams.

Both tournaments will be played on outdoor hard court using the Dunlop Australian Open ball. Both events are joint ATP/WTA events, with the ATP holding ATP 250 tournaments each week.

When are the finals?

Adelaide 1: The singles final will be played on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4:00 p.m. The doubles final will be played on Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon.

Adelaide 2: The singles final will be played on Saturday, Jan. 14. at 4:00 p.m. The doubles final will be played on Friday, Jan. 13 at noon.

Who are the defending champions?

Adelaide hosted a WTA 500 and WTA 250 last January. Ashleigh Barty swept the Adelaide 500 singles and doubles titles, defeating Elena Rybakina in the singles final and winning doubles with Storm Hunter.

Madison Keys won the Adelaide 250 title, defeating Alison Riske in an all-American final. Japan's Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya took home the doubles title.

Champion's Reel: How Ashleigh Barty won Adelaide 500 2022

Who is playing?

World No.2 Ons Jabeur and WTA Finals runner-up Aryna Sabalenka lead the field at Adelaide 1, which features four of the Hologic WTA Tour Top 10. The field also includes Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, Bianca Andreescu, and Garbiñe Muguruza.

Adelaide 1 - Top 8 seeds

1. Ons Jabeur

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Daria Kasatkina

4. Veronika Kudermetova

5. Danielle Collins

6. Anett Kontaveit

7. Jelena Ostapenko

8. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Adelaide 2 potentially features an even stronger field, with players who featured at United Cup descending on Adelaide for their first regular tournament. That bevy of players includes World No.1 Iga Swiatek, No.3 Jessica Pegula, and No.4 Caroline Garcia.

Adelaide 2 - Top 8 seeds

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Ons Jabeur

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Caroline Garcia

5. Daria Kasatkina

6. Veronika Kudermetova

7. Madison Keys

8. Belinda Bencic

What does the draw look like?

Main draw in Adelaide 1 (WTA 500), where Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka lead a stacked field.



1Rs:



Rybakina-Collins

Zheng Qinwen- Kontaveit

Ostapenko-Pliskova

Muguruza-Andreescu

Anisimova-Kudermetova

Alexandrova-Vondrousova

Kanepi-Sasnovich

Zhang Shuai-Samsonova pic.twitter.com/pkDSQtou1G — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) December 31, 2022

For a full analysis of the Adelaide 1 singles draw, click here.

What are the points and prize money on offer?

First Round: 1 point/$7,500

Round of 16: 55 points/$11,145

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$20,465

Semifinal: 185 points/$43,323

Final: 305 points/$74,161

Champion: 470 points/$120,150