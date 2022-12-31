Spain finds itself in a surprising 2-0 hole against Great Britain, but with Paula Badosa and Pablo Carreno Busta taking the court Sunday in Sydney, they are hardly finished.

With the unique, all-inclusive format of the United Cup, even a 22-time Grand Slam champion is no guarantee of success for Team Spain.

When Rafael Nadal fell on Saturday to Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and compatriot Nuria Parrizas Diaz lost to Katie Swan, Great Britain took a daunting 2-0 lead. And yet, there are reasons to think this one might not be over. Two reasons: Paula Badosa and Pablo Carreno Busta, who will carry the flag for Spain.

A pair of lucky No.13s in the rankings, Badosa meets Harriet Dart, and Carreno Busta faces Daniel Evans, both of whom will try to get Spain back on track Sunday in Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

Badosa has more motivation for her first United Cup match than most. Her opponent, Dart, upset her 3-6, 4-6 back in November at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

What a way to start the new year 🤩



Just ONE of the scheduled mixed doubles match-ups for tomorrow 🍿 👀



See you there 👋 #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/vKHdlyC5qo — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 31, 2022

“Yeah, I have another opportunity again to play against [Dart,]” Badosa said the other day. “Great Britain is always a tough tie. Yeah, I'm preparing for that match, focus on that. Let's see how it goes.”

Badosa and Carreno Busta are in precisely the same unenviable spot.

Last April, Badosa rose to a career-high No.2. She won Indian Wells in 2021, then reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Carreno Busta has also visited the Top 10 and was the champion in Montreal last year. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (played in 2021), he beat No.1 Novak Djokovic and No.2 Daniil Medvedev on the way to the bronze medal.

Carreno Busta was asked about the quality of Group D, which features Great Britain and the upcoming opponent, Australia.

“Is the first tournament of the year,” he said, “so we need to improve our level. Always is difficult to start the year. We need the rhythm. But we are a very good team. We have Rafa, we have Paula. We are ready to fight for win the group and we see.”

A HUGE welcome from the Sydney crowd to Team Spain 🇪🇸 🗣️#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/ASVrnpNXoh — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 31, 2022

Despite the deficit, he and his team face, Nadal, ranked No.2 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, is enthusiastically embracing the format.

“We are used to play on Davis Cup or Fed Cup,” he said before the tournament. “I mean, is nothing 100 percent new, but at the same time it’s the first time that we share forces between men, women. Different story for us. Going to be exciting.

“I think we can create a good team atmosphere. … We know we have a very tough group.”

Day 4: What’s on the line

Group A: Belgium and Bulgaria are tied 1-1. (Bye: Greece)

Group B: Poland and Kazakhstan are tied 1-1. (Bye: Switzerland)

Group C: The Czech Republic leads Germany 2-0. (Bye: United States)

Group D: Great Britain leads Spain 2-0. (Bye: Australia)

Group E: Brazil leads Norway 2-0. (Bye: Italy)

Group F: Croatia leads Argentina 2-0. (Bye: France)

(Full group standings here)

United Cup: Day 4 order of play (local time)

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Germany vs. Czech Republic (0-1) (Group C)

Laura Siegemund (GER) vs. Petra Kvitova (CZE), 10 a.m.

Oscar Otte (GER) vs. Dalibor Svrcina (CZE), to follow

Julia Lohoff and Fabian Fallert (GER) vs. Jesika Maleckova and Dalibor Svrcina(CZE), to follow

Spain vs. Great Britain (1-0) (Group D)

Paula Badosa (ESP) vs. Harriet Dart (GBR), 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) vs. Daniel Evans (GBR), to follow

Paula Badosa and Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs. Harriet Dart and Daniel Evans (GBR), to follow

Perth, RAC Arena

Belgium vs. Bulgaria (0-1) (Group A)

Elise Mertens (BEL) vs. Viktoriya Tomova (BUL), 10 a.m.

Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL), to follow

Elise Mertens and David Goffin (BEL) vs. Viktoriya Tomova and Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), to follow

Croatia vs. Argentina (0-1) (Group F)

Petra Martic (CRO) vs. Nadia Podoroska (ARG), 5:30 p.m.

Borna Gojo (CRO) vs. Federico Coria (ARG), to follow

Donna Vekic and Borna Coric (CRO) vs. Nadia Podoroska and Francisco Cerundolo (ARG), to follow

Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena

Brazil (0-1) vs. Norway (Group E)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR), 10 am.

Laura Pigossi (BRA) vs. Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR), to follow

Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos (BRA) vs. Ulrikke Eikeri and Viktor Durasovic (NOR), to follow

Poland vs. Kazakhstan (0-1) (Group B)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Alexander Bublik (KAZ), 5:30 p.m.

Magda Linette (POL) vs. Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ), to follow

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Zhibek Kulambayeva and Alexander Bublik (KAZ), to follow