SYDNEY, Australia -- No.16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for the Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup. The victory gave the Czech Republic an unsurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs.

Kvitova has come through two physical wins this week in Sydney. Her opening victory over No.3 Jessica Pegula, a tight 7-6(6), 6-4 win, was a big confidence boost for the former World No.2, who saved seven set points in the first set to win in two.

That same resilience was on display against Siegemund. The scoreline betrays just how hard the German made Kvitova work for the win. Siegemund generated 11 break points in the match - two more than Kvitova - but the Czech came through in the clutch. Despite 10 double faults on the day, Kvitova saved nine of 11 break points, while breaking Siegemund four times.

Denis Svrcina will face Germany's Oscar Otte in the second men's singles match of the tie. Svrcina replaces Czech's No.2 men's player, Tomas Machac, who injured his ankle in his opening match against Frances Tiafoe.

The United Cup is a new mixed-teams event featuring 18 countries across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. Played over two days, ties will be comprised of two ATP and two WTA singles matches and one mixed-doubles match.

