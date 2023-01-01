No.48 Magda Linette secured the winning point for Poland at the United Cup, defeating Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva 6-2, 6-1 in Brisbane.

The victory gave Poland an insurmountable 3-1 lead over Kazakhstan, with the mixed doubles left to play. Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz will team up to face Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin to close out the tie.

Hurkacz earned a critical win earlier in the session, defeating Alexander Bublik 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-3 to give Poland a 2-1 lead against Kazakhstan. The match appeared destined for a final-set tie-break between two of the biggest servers on the ATP Tour, but Hurkacz was opportunistic at the most critical moment. On his third break point at 4-3, the Pole hit a well-placed return deep in the court to put Bublik on the back foot, then rushed forward and executed a perfect half volley to elicit an easy putaway.

If Hurkacz had any nerves as he stepped to the line to serve for the victory, he did not show them. The Pole held to love, crushing his 18th ace of the match to triumph after two hours and nine minutes.

With an ace, @HubertHurkacz ends an entertaining clash with Alexander Bublik!



Team Poland 🇵🇱 2-1 🇰🇿 Team Kazakhstan.#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/qk2U8vUYuj — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 1, 2023

"Following Hubi was great," Linette said. "Watching that match from them was nerve-wracking. But it was really nice coming with the advantage of knowing he won. It was great and I just did my job."

Linette was clinical in her first match of the season, showing her quality and experience against Kulambayeva, who has become a fan favorite in Brisbane. The 441st-ranked 22-year-old had no answers for Linette's baseline consistency. Linette fired 18 groundstroke winners in the match while limiting Kulambayeva to just five in the 61-minute match.

A comprehensive display from @MagdaLinette means it's a 3-1 victory for Team Poland 🇵🇱 over Team Kazakhstan 🇰🇿!#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/EcEEltroVe — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 1, 2023

Poland will turnaround to face Switzerland on Monday. The tie will feature an enticing showdown between Swiatek and Belinda Bencic as well as Hurkacz against Stan Wawrinka.

The ATP Tour contributed to this report.