Iga Swiatek hit a jaw-dropping sliding hot shot during her mixed doubles match with Hubert Hurkacz on Day 4 at the United Cup in Brisbane.

Did the World No.1 wrap up 2023's Shot of the Year on Jan. 1? Possibly.

After posting her first win of the season on Day 3 of the United Cup, Iga Swiatek retook the court on Day 4 for mixed doubles. With wins by Swiatek, Hubert Hurkacz and Magda Linette, Poland secured its win over Kazakhstan, rendering the mixed doubles match a dead rubber.

But in a clear sign that Team Poland has its eyes on the United Cup trophy, Captains Dawid Celt and Agnieszka Radwanska delivered their top pairing of Swiatek and Hurkacz to take on Zhebik Kulambayeva and Gregoriy Lomakin.

Linette seals victory for Poland over Kazakhstan in Brisbane

It didn't take long for Swiatek and Hurkacz to show their quality as a team, as evidenced by Swiatek's incredible point in the sixth game. With Kazakhstan looking to avoid the rangy Hurkacz at the net, Swiatek took every ball from the baseline until Lomakin hit a drop volley that should have been a winner.

Not against Swiatek.

She burst of speed put her on the ball in a flash and the self-professed math geek found the only angle that would yield a winner, going around the net post with a sliding backhand slice:

Swiatek and Hurkacz won the match 6-3, 6-4.