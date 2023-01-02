Martina Trevisan was pushed to the limit by No.321 Malene Helgo of Norway, but the 2022 French Open semifinalist came out on top to give Italy an early 1-0 lead at the United Cup in Brisbane.

Lorenzo Musetti will look to extend Italy's lead in the second singles match of the day when he faces Viktor Durasovic.

Having defeated Brazil 3-2 in their opening tie, Italy needs a victory over Norway to advance to the Brisbane City Finals. If Norway can engineer an upset over the No.5 seeds, then Brazil will finish at the top of Group E and advance to Wednesday's City Finals.

🇮🇹 EPIC 🇮🇹



After three hours and two minutes, @MartinaTrevisa3 holds firm to defeat Team Norway's Malene Helgo.

Helgo, who made her WTA Tour debut in her opening loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, gave the heavily favored Italians a scare. Behind her phenomenal ball-striking from the baseline, the 23-year-old played well above her sub-300 ranking to build an early 5-2 lead over Trevisan.

But the 2022 French Open semifinalist dug in to pull off a gritty comeback to take the opening set. Trevisan used her physicality and court vision to extend the points and shrink the court for Helgo, who began to misfire under pressure. The Italian saved two set points en route to running off five consecutive games to take the first set.

Undeterred, Helgo again built an early lead on the Italian veteran in the second set. This time she would not relinquish it. The final set was another see-saw set, as Helgo clawed her way back from a 4-1 deficit to level at 4-4 before Trevisan was able to break her one last time to seal the hard-fought win after 3 hours and 2 minutes.

