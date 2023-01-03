Matteo Berrettini sealed Italy's place in the United Cup City Finals and Lucia Bronzetti picked up her second win of the season on Day 6 in Brisbane.

Italy is through to the Brisbane City Final at the United Cup after Matteo Berrettini guaranteed his country’s place atop Group E on Tuesday morning. Lucia Bronzetti extended the Italians' lead to 4-0 after defeating Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 7-5.

Berrettini won a heavyweight clash against World No. 3 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to clinch Italy’s tie victory against Norway, earning an insurmountable 3-0 lead. Italy will face Poland or Switzerland in the City Final on Wednesday.

"The goal is to have the longest run possible. It's super nice to play with my teammates. We know each other since a really young age. It's crazy and now we're representing Italy. It's such an honor for us," Berrettini said.

"The other day at dinner we were talking about when we were 12 playing against each other. It's super nice and I'm really happy. It's the first time obviously playing with the girls and I think it's special, different, maybe a little bit more stressful. But we're enjoying [it] a lot."

In 2022, Ruud defeated Berrettini in the Gstaad final and the US Open quarter-finals, claiming five consecutive sets against the Italian. But the big-serving Rome native came out firing inside Pat Rafter Arena and powered past the Norwegian after one hour and 26 minutes.

"Casper, he's a super-solid player, he improved so much in the past year. So I knew that I had to serve my best," Berrettini said. "We know each other pretty well, so we're kind of always studying what we're doing and I knew that I had to serve like that. One thing is knowing and one thing is doing it, but I'm really glad it worked out pretty well and happy."

The World No.16 hit 10 aces and won 88% of his first-serve points (35/40) to move to 2-0 on the season having also defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

Bronzetti followed Berretini's lead to hold off Eikeri in a 1 hour and 48 minute duel. The Italian improved to 2-0 on the season, having defeated Brazil's Laura Pigossi in her season debut.

No.54 Bronzetti looked primed for a smooth day at the office, leading 6-2, 4-2 before Eikeri mounted a comeback and earned an opportunity to serve for the set at 5-4. But the 24-year-old Italian quickly set aside her frustration to reel off the final two games to win in straight sets.

Italy will face either Poland or Switzerland in Wednesday's City Finals. Poland and Switzerland go into the final day of group play locked at 1-1, setting up an exciting final stage of the tie later tonight. Poland will pit Hubert Hurkacz against Stan Wawrinka, while Magda Linette will face Jil Teichmann.

If the tie is locked at 2-2 after singles, the group winner will be determined by mixed doubles, where Iga Swiatek and Hurkacz are slated to face Belinda Bencic and Wawrinka.

The ATP Tour contributed to this report.