Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13.

One of the featured players is Ons Jabeur. Here are five things to know:

Fast Facts

Age: 28

Country: Tunisia

Best Ranking: World No.2

Titles: 3

Best Grand Slam Result: 2022 Wimbledon finalist, 2022 US Open finalist

She is the Tunisian Trailblazer

By the end of her remarkable 2022 season, Jabeur made her first two Grand Slam finals, won one of the biggest tournaments on tour in Madrid and reached a career-high ranking of No.2. She rewrote the books on tennis from the Middle East, North Africa and the Arab world.

I hope to have inspired Tunisia, the African continent and the Arab world throughout my Wimbledon journey. I'll be back on Centre Court! Keep dreaming young girl 🍓



Eid Mubarak to all muslims around the world ✨ pic.twitter.com/gj1dRWPDlo — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 9, 2022

Here are just a handful of her accomplishments:

At 16 years old, Jabeur became the first Arab girl to win a junior Grand Slam singles title, at Roland Garros.

Last year at Wimbledon, she became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final, and the first Tunisian and Arab player -- man or woman -- to make it to a Grand Slam final in the professional era.

Upon ascending to World No.2 last year, Jabeur became the highest-ranked Arab player -- man or woman -- ever. In fact, before Jabeur, no Arab woman had cracked the Top 70 on the Hologic WTA Tour.

She's the Minister of Happiness

With her creative flair on the court, friendly vibe off the court and inspiring success that has brought incredible joy to Tunisia, Jabeur has been nicknamed "The Minister of Happiness" back home.

Her husband is a fencer

Jabeur married her husband Karim Kamoun when she was 21 years old. Kamoun was an elite athlete in his own right, representing Tunisia as a fencer. He has served as her fitness trainer since 2017.

She is one of the top shot-makers on tour

With her innate creativity and unpredictability combined with her incredible feel and racquet control, Jabeur has emerged as one of the WTA Tour's best entertainers. Her shot-making and innovation has left fans all across the globe with their mouths agape.