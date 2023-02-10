2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year Zheng Qinwen was a recent cover star for GQ China.

'Queenwen' has hit the cover of GQ. Zheng Qinwen recently graced the cover of GQ China in a fashion-forward spread by photographer Kiki Xue.

Before she was busy upsetting No.5 seed Jelena Ostapenko and No.1 seed Daria Kasatkina in Abu Dhabi, Zheng posed for a series of artsy shots both on the tennis court and off, wearing her signature Nike threads among other eye-popping pieces.

Highlights: Zheng def. Ostapenko | Zheng def. Kasatkina

The GQ spread isn't Zheng's first foray as a cover star; last year, she posed for Harper's Bazaar in her home country, and also did a shoot for China's edition of Cosmo.

The 20-year-old was born in Shiyan but trains in Barcelona, Spain, and rose more than 100 places in the rankings over the last year en route to being named the tour's most promising newcomer in 2022.

She was the second Chinese woman to win a WTA Player Award, after Zheng Jie earned the Comeback Player of the Year honor in 2008.

Bidding to reach her second career WTA singles final, Zheng will face Liudmila Samsnova in Saturday's semifinals in Abu Dhabi. She lost to Samsonova in the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last fall.