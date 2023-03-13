Caroline Garcia needed three sets to take down 30th-seeded Leylah Fernandez on Monday at Indian Wells. Garcia will next face Sorana Cirstea.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Statistically speaking, Caroline Garcia is by far the most aggressive player this season on the Hologic WTA Tour. She leads in aces, winners and successful net approaches.

The 29-year-old from France -- perhaps not by coincidence -- is also the winningest woman, now 17-6 after Monday’s 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 victory over Leylah Fernandez at the BNP Paribas Open.

The No.5 seed is through to the Round of 16 here for the fourth time but has never been further. She can achieve a personal best Wednesday with a win against unseeded Sorana Cirstea, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Bernarda Pera. Garcia won both previous matches between them, but both -- 2017 Toronto and 2019 Madrid -- went three sets.

Garcia hit 11 aces, adding to her tour-leading that now stands at 172.

“Losing the second set and the tiebreaker, I tried to really stay to good intensity and fighting,” Garcia said in her on-court interview. “So that’s what I did better in the third set. I put more pressure on her and am very happy with the win.”

The only previous meeting between Garcia and Fernandez, at this year’s Australian Open back in January, was decided by the narrowest of margins, 7-6 (5), 7-5. This time, Garcia’s power -- on a slower court, in heavier conditions -- gave her a more pronounced advantage. Her shots had a greater depth, speed and flatness and Fernandez, a credible defender, ultimately could not compensate.

Fernandez, the surprise 2021 US Open finalist, still faces a steep learning curve. Still only 20, the Canadian is ranked No.49 and has a record of 9-6. Fernandez defeated 2021 NCAA Division 1 singles national champion Emma Navarro in the first round.

Coming in, the No.30-seeded Fernandez had four victories against Top 10 players in her career, but three of those -- Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka -- came in that run in New York. Her last such success came against Sabalenka at the US Open 18 months ago. This is the first time in three appearances at Indian Wells that she’s failed to reach the fourth round.

Garcia forged only a single break point in the first set -- and converted it. She took Fernandez’s second service game, winning at love. The set played out predictably with Garcia prevailing comfortably in 34 minutes.

Fernandez, adjusting to Garcia’s power, got her first sniff of a break point some 79 minutes into the match with Garcia serving at 3-4. But a backhand sailed just long and Garcia followed it with a 103 mph ace. Fernandez overcame two double faults to stay on serve at 5-4.

The tiebreak was terrific, with Fernandez winning her second set point with a running lefty forehand that dropped in with Garcia standing at net. Without securing a single break point, Fernandez was even at 1-all.

Garcia broke Fernandez in the fourth game of the third set and was never challenged the rest of the way.