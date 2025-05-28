Slam champions Rybakina, Ostapenko set marquee third-round meeting in Paris

Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko lined up a big-hitting clash in the French Open third round after they picked up second-round wins on Wednesday. Rybakina has extended her winning streak to six straight matches, and Ostapenko is into the Roland Garros third round for the first time since 2020.

Friday's third-round lineup at the French Open will boast a big-hitting showdown between two Grand Slam champions, No. 12 seed Elena Rybakina and No. 21 seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Rybakina of Kazakhstan, a two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist (2021, 2024) defeated 17-year-old American wild card Iva Jovic, 6-3, 6-3 on Court Simonne-Mathieu as dusk settled on Wednesday.

Earlier that evening, Latvia's Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, had to come from behind to beat another American. Ostapenko outlasted 67th-ranked Caroline Dolehide, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a hair under two hours on Court 7.

In their head-to-head, Rybakina narrowly leads Ostapenko 3-2. Rybakina has won their last three meetings (all in 2023) including their only previous clay-court meeting at 2023 Rome.

The streak continues: Rybakina is on a six-match winning streak. She comes into Roland Garros on the back of a title last week in Strasbourg -- that was her fourth career clay-court title, and her first title of any kind in over a year.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, already played and defeated Jovic in the same round of this year's Australian Open. Rybakina won that one quite handily, 6-0, 6-3.

Jovic has continued to improve since then. The 17-year-old is up to World No. 129 this week, having won a W100 ITF Challenger title on clay last month in Charlottesville, Virginia. That helped her earn the USTA's wild card into Roland Garros.

Despite a closer clash on Wednesday, it was still Rybakina who had the upper hand. The pair exchanged breaks early in the first set, but Rybakina powered to the critical break to regain her advantage at 5-3. She saved two break points in the following game, then converted her first set point with her fourth ace.

Rybakina jumped out to an early lead in the second set, then cruised from there. She broke Jovic once more for good measure in the last game, closing out her latest win in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Rybakina finished the match with 25 winners to Jovic's seven.

Ostapenko's best Paris run in years: Ostapenko won her first Grand Slam title -- and, in fact, her first tour-level title, period -- here as an unseeded player in 2017, mere days after her 20th birthday.

The Latvian used that as a springboard to a strong WTA career, cracking the Top 5 in 2018 and winning eight more WTA titles. Her most recent title came on the indoor clay of Stuttgart last month, where she beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Despite all of this success, Ostapenko has underperformed at Roland Garros relative to her 2017 title run -- she has yet to make the Round of 16 since then. This is only the second time since hoisting the 2017 trophy that she has made the third round in Paris. The last time she has made it this far was 2020.

Ostapenko was close to being toppled again, as Dolehide gritted out a tough one-set lead in their first career meeting. However, Ostapenko went 4-for-4 on break points in the last two sets to completely turn around the affair and clinch the victory.

