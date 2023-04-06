Ons Jabeur and hot shots go hand-in-hand. Her latest gem came against Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round of Indian Wells.

Even in defeat, Ons Jabeur is a highlight reel.

She’s earned that distinction time and time again, including her opening match at Indian Wells last month.

In a long exchange, Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova went toe to toe, ripping groundstrokes back and forth.

Looking to change the pace, Vondrousova hit what appeared to be a winning backhand drop shot. But Jabeur made a beeline to the net and in full extension countered with a perfectly placed lunging backhand of her own that just cleared the net.

Jabeur fell in straight sets, but as usual, she left us with another one of her greatest hits.