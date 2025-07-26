Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Prague Open
The Livesport Prague Open is a WTA 250 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts. The event officially became part of the WTA calendar in 2015, and transitioned from clay to hard courts in 2021. TK Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic is the setting for the Prague Open and is one of the country’s top tennis clubs.
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration July 21 - July 26, 2025
Location PRAGUE ,CZECHREPUBLIC
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16