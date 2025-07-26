Tournament background - 1082 - Prague
Livesport Prague Open 2025

PRAGUE • CZECH REPUBLIC

WTA 250

Hard

Jul 21 - Jul 26, 2025

Prague Open

The Livesport Prague Open is a WTA 250 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts. The event officially became part of the WTA calendar in 2015, and transitioned from clay to hard courts in 2021. TK Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic is the setting for the Prague Open and is one of the country’s top tennis clubs.

Level WTA 250
Duration July 21 - July 26, 2025
Location PRAGUE ,CZECHREPUBLIC
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

