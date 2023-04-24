World No.4 Ons Jabeur will not defend her title at the Mutua Madrid Open after suffering a left calf injury.

Ons Jabeur, who won her first career WTA 1000 title at the Mutua Madrid Open last year, is unable to defend her title this year. The World No.4 from Tunisia withdrew from the tournament on Monday because of a left calf injury.

Jabeur made it to the final four of last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, but she retired from her semifinal match against World No.1 Iga Swiatek while trailing 3-0 due to her ailing left calf.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur said on social media that medical exams showed "a small tear in my calf and I will need more time to recover. I am sad to announce that I won't be able to compete and defend my title this year at [Madrid.]"

Jabeur had been seeded No.4 in the Madrid main draw before her withdrawal. Shelby Rogers of the United States, previously the highest-ranked unseeded player, will take Jabeur's spot in the draw as the No.33 seed. Rogers' prior spot in the draw will be filled by a qualifier or lucky loser.

It is the second injury to affect Jabeur's season. Following this year's Australian Open, Jabeur underwent minor knee surgery which kept her out of the entire Middle East swing in February.

Jabeur returned for the Sunshine Double, and then seemed back to her best on clay. She won her fourth career WTA singles title on the dirt in Charleston at the start of April, then defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Beatriz Haddad Maia in Stuttgart before her semifinal retirement.