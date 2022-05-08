This year's Mutua Madrid Open features a bigger field and the return of World No.1 Iga Swiatek to the Caja Magica. Here's what you need to know about the first WTA 1000 event on clay.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to the Spanish capital next week for the Mutua Madrid Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the clay-court season. This year's event features a bigger field and an expanded format that includes seven rounds of singles action over 13 days.

Here's what you need to know about the 13th edition of Madrid:

When does the tournament start?

The Mutua Madrid Open is a WTA 1000 event held on outdoor red clay at the Caja Magica. This year the tournament has been expanded from a 64-player singles draw to a 96-player draw. As a result, an unseeded player will need to win seven matches to win the title. The doubles draw has expanded from 30 teams to 32.

While the 2022 edition was played over 10 days, this year's Madrid is bigger and better than ever. The tournament will be played over 13 days and is followed by the second WTA 1000 of the clay swing in Rome, which also features an expanded field and two-week format. The back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments are the biggest clay-court events leading into the second major of the season at Roland Garros.

Main-draw play in Madrid begins on Tuesday, April 25. The tournament will use the Dunlop Fort Clay Court ball.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The doubles final will be played on Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Who are the Top 16 seeds?

Seeding is based on the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on Monday, April 17.

Projected seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Ons Jabeur

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Coco Gauff

7. Elena Rybakina

8. Daria Kasatkina

9. Maria Sakkari

10. Petra Kvitova

11. Barbora Krejcikova

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Victoria Azarenka

16. Karolina Pliskova

World No.11 Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from Madrid and Rome due to hip injury.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Who are the defending champions?

Ons Jabeur won the biggest title of her career last year in Madrid, defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.

In doubles, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs 7–6(1), 5–7, [10–7] to take home the title.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. Check back then for a full analysis of the field.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First Round: €16,340/10 points

Second Round: €27,045/35 points

Third Round: €48,835/65 points

Fourth Round: €84,900/120 points

Quarterfinals: €161,525/215 points

Semifinals: €308,790/390 points

Finalist: €580,000/650 points

Champion: €1,105,265/1000 points

Key storylines

Swiatek returns to Madrid: In the midst of her 37-match, six-title winning streak last spring, the World No.1 opted out of Madrid to take a well-earned breather. As a result, for the first time since February she has no points to defend. After taking a 45-day break after Indian Wells to heal a rib injury, Swiatek picked up right where she left in her return to Stuttgart, where she is already back in the semifinals.

Madrid remains the one big European clay event that Swiatek has yet to win. She has only played it once, in 2021, and made the Round of 16 in her debut. She lost to then-No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

The Top 4 are looking sharp: Along with Swiatek, No.2 Sabalenka, No.3 Pegula and No.4 Jabeur all look primed for a deep run in Madrid. Jabeur and Sabalenka are the last two champions at the tournament, with Pegula making her mark at the WTA 1000-level last year by making the final.

Along with Swiatek, Jabeur and Sabalenka are also in the semifinals of Stuttgart. Pegula already started her clay season in Charleston, where she made the semifinals.

Injury concerns for Rybakina and Kvitova: Indian Wells champion Rybakina and Miami champion Kvitova were forced out of Stuttgart with injuries. Coming off a weekend in Kazakhstan for the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, Rybakina was forced to retire in her second match in Stuttgart due to a lower back injury.

Kvitova was unable to take the court at all, withdrawing ahead of the tournament citing a foot injury. The Czech is a three-time champion in Madrid, most recently taking the title in 2018. If she is fit to play, Madrid will be her 100th appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament.

One to watch: Anastasia Potapova has been causing consistent problems for the Top 10. The 22-year-old has beaten Gauff in back-to-back tournaments in Miami and Stuttgart and had Pegula on the ropes twice in Indian Wells and Miami. She then knocked off Garcia in Stuttgart to advance to her biggest semifinal of her career.