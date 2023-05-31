No.3 seed Jessica Pegula needed just one set to reach the third round of Roland Garros, after Camila Giorgi retired with an injury.

No.3 seed Jessica Pegula moved through to the third round of Roland Garros after Camila Giorgi retired from their match after one set played on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday.

Pegula was leading 6-2 when the Italian Giorgi retired after just 37 minutes on the court. Pegula won the first four games of the match and hit 12 winners in the eight games the pair played.

The American is through to the third round at a Grand Slam for the ninth time in the past 10 major tournaments. The abridged win is Pegula's eighth in 10 career meetings against Giorgi and her fifth in a row.

Pegula will next face the winner of the second-round match between No.28 seed Elise Mertens and Colombian lucky loser Camila Osorio.

More to come...