Daria Kasatkina defeated former finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of Roland Garros, while Top 20 players Jelena Ostapenko, Zheng Qinwen and Liudmila Samsonova were all upset.

Last year's semifinalist Daria Kasatkina fired the shot of the day en route to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over former finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Down 3-2 in the second set, No.9 seed Kasatkina ended a rally with a stunning tweener winner, propelling herself to a 1-hour and 42-minute win against World No.60 Vondrousova.

Kasatkina will next have her first career meeting with unseeded Peyton Stearns in the third round. No.69-ranked Stearns scored the first Top 20 win of her career on Wednesday, upsetting No.17 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

World No.9 Kasatkina was sturdier on break points on Wednesday, going 4-for-11, while Vondrousova only converted two of her 12 chances. Kasatkina continues her consistent clay-court swing, where she followed up a Charleston semifinal with Round of 16 showings in Madrid and Rome.

Kasatkina, who reached her first Grand Slam semifinal in Paris last year, edged ahead 3-2 in her head-to-head with Czech left-hander Vondrousova, who made the 2019 Roland Garros final as an unseeded teenager.

Stearns topples Ostapenko: As for 21-year-old Stearns, she is just a year removed from turning pro after an impressive freshman season at the University of Texas. She reached her first Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal in Austin in March, and her first final in Bogota a month later.

She fell from triple match point up against Sloane Stephens in the Rabat quarterfinals last week, but scored her first Top 50 victory -- and first Grand Slam main draw win -- over Katerina Siniakova in the first round this week.

Against Ostapenko, Stearns impressed with her own willingness to go toe-to-toe with the 2017 champion in terms of first-strike aggression. The Latvian tallied a positive ratio of winners (29) to unforced errors (28), but was outdone on both fronts by Stearns, who struck 30 winners to 21 unforced errors.

Ostapenko showed resilience in coming through a series of multiple-deuce games as she pulled away with the second set, but a series of brilliant return winners from Stearns shifted momentum back to the American in the decider.

Zheng Qinwen, Samsonova suffer upsets: Ostapenko was not the only Top 20 player to fall on Wednesday. First, Yulia Putintseva upset No.19 seed Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Putintseva, who has twice reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2016 and 2018, reeled off the last four games of the match to collect the win. It is the sixth time Putintseva has defeated a Top 20 player at a Grand Slam event.

Shortly thereafter, former finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova overcame No.15 seed Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in 3 hours and 6 minutes. Pavlyuchenkova won the last five games of the clash from 5-2 down in the third set.

WHAT A COMEBACK 🤯



2021 runner-up @NastiaPav fights back from 2-5 down in the third to upset No.15 seed Samsonova 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1pGSvtf4G0 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2023

Pavlyuchenkova reached her first Grand Slam final in Paris in 2021, losing a three-set final to Barbora Krejcikova. Pavlyuchenkova missed most of last season due to injuries, but she made her first tour-level quarterfinal of her comeback last week in Strasbourg.

Former World No.11 Pavlyuchenkova will face another Anastasia in the next round -- No.24 seed Anastasia Potapova, who outlasted Egypt's Maya Sherif 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 2 hours and 13 minutes.

