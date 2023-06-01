The newly combined event, which will be held from July 29 to Aug. 6, will be the first combined WTA and ATP 500-level tournament in the world.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday that the San Jose tournament has been approved to move to Washington, D.C. and operate as a combined event beginning in 2023. The new title for this event will be the Mubadala Citi DC Open.



The newly combined event, which will be held from July 29 to Aug. 6 at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Park, will be the first combined WTA and ATP 500-level tournament in the world.





The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose was founded in 1971 by Billie Jean King and was held at various venues across the West Coast, including Stanford University and Oakland, California.



“The Bay Area has played host to so many unforgettable moments as one of the Hologic WTA Tour’s longest-running tournaments,” Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO said. “The legacy of this much-loved event will live on in its new home, in Washington, D.C., where I am excited to see WTA and ATP stars competing together for the first time at the 500 level, creating new memories for many more years to come.”