The top players in the world delivered not only memorable performances but also sharp wit and deep insight during the opening week at Roland Garros.

PARIS -- From Taylor Swift to McSteamy, the topics bandied about during Week 1 in the Roland Garros interview room ran the gamut. Here are the best quips and insights from the first three rounds in Paris:

"I didn't see Andy Murray since Madrid because he is not here, but after he won a Challenger, I texted him. I said, 'Congratulations.' He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it.

He said, 'Thank you, and good luck in Roland Garros.' Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now." -- Mirra Andreeva

French Open: Scores | Order of play | Draw

"My mom, she was born and raised in Prague, and I speak fluent Czech. That's the only reason why I'm good at tennis, because I'm half Czech." -- Kayla Day

"Age is important to mention sometimes but as a player and going through it, yes, it gets a little bit annoying. Because I feel like I'm the type of person, I don't need to be praised because of my age or anything. I prefer just to be praised because of my game, not because of things I'm doing at whatever age." -- Coco Gauff

"As my mom says, you never know if it's a good draw until you play it. So let's see how it goes." -- Alizé Cornet

"I think if it's meant to be, I will get there one day. If it's not, then I will go have a daughter and make her win Wimbledon. You always have options." -- Ons Jabeur

well iga's in a hurrypic.twitter.com/PJxahv6P8H — wta (@WTA) June 3, 2023

"You are never always going to play 100% unless you're Alcaraz right now and Iga." -- Bianca Andreescu

More from Roland Garros

"I don't want to really talk about [the 6-0 'Iga's Bakery' jokes], because I really get why people do that, because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything. But from the players' point of view, I want to be respectful to my opponents and, you know, you don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes. Sometimes it's not easy to play such matches and sometimes it's not easy also for the opponents.

"I don't want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it but I'm just going to be focused on tennis." -- Iga Swiatek

"For me when I step on the court, I just try to think about the fighting spirit that all of us Ukrainians have and how Ukrainians are fighting for their values, for their freedom in Ukraine. And me, I'm fighting here on my own frontline.

"I cannot be sad. I cannot be distracted in some ways. I'm just going to lose, you know?" -- Elina Svitolina

"Honestly, believe it or not, [The Miami Heat] winning, going up 3-0 and then going to 3-all really helped me in my first round because I was, like, if they're not freaking out at Game 7, I shouldn't freak out after losing the first set, and that's literally what I told myself on the changeover." -- Coco Gauff

"I always say the closest matches are the matches when the people play juniors together or are from the same country that know each other really well. That I think is the hardest person to play. Even if the person is ranked 50 spots below you, if you grew up practicing with that person, the match is going to be so much harder than if you were playing the No.1 person in the world." -- Sloane Stephens

"The key [to playing against big hitters] is to play every single point, don't get upset with the thousand winners from the opponent and hope for the best." -- Daria Kasatkina

"The dream? I know that Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams or 23, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible." -- Mirra Andreeva

"When I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to Taylor Swift, I didn't feel alone. Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me." -- Iga Swiatek

"You're trying to impress [famous people in the stands] because it's someone famous. They're good at their craft. You want to show them that you're good at your craft kind of thing.

"I remember Eric Dane, he was in my box at Indian Wells in 2019. That was really cool. McSteamy, where are you at? I need you back." -- Bianca Andreescu

"I think Hawk-Eye just takes the guessing out of it and it takes that kind of away. So mentally you do kind of have to move on because there's nothing you can do about it. I do think in that sense it helps.

"But yeah, of course, I don't think it's 100 percent accurate. Jelena [Ostapenko] probably, like, wants to do a third-party investigation. Let's test the real accuracy of this." -- Jessica Pegula

"Sometimes in practice -- I try my best not to do it in the matches -- but sometimes at practice a couple racquets get thrown in the trash. I do try to act better in the matches because I don't want to get a code violation and I don't want to get fined.

"I remember I got fined like seven grand after breaking the racquet here in the quarterfinals two or three years ago. So I was like, I'm not wasting seven grand again. That was more than a lesson learned for me." -- Coco Gauff