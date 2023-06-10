Alina Korneeva, 15, is halfway to the Grand Slam in junior singles, backing up her Australian Open title by defeating Lucciana Perez Alarcon to claim the Roland Garros championship.

Alina Korneeva captured the Roland Garros junior singles title on Saturday to remain undefeated at major events and move halfway to a calendar year Grand Slam.

In the championship match on Court Simonne Mathieu, No.3 seed Korneeva defeated No.6 seed Lucciana Perez Alarcon 7-6(4), 6-3. The 15-year-old Korneeva overcame 18-year-old Perez Alarcon in 1 hour and 36 minutes, saving four set points at 5-4 in the opening set along the way.

Grand Slam chances continue: Korneeva defeated her good friend Mirra Andreeva in a grueling 3-hour and 18-minute Australian Open junior final to start this year's Grand Slam season -- which was Korneeva's first junior Grand Slam event.

This week at Roland Garros, Korneeva had to save a match point in her first-round meeting with Ella Seidel before winning 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5. After that close call, Korneeva won her remaining five matches in straight sets. Korneeva is now 12-0 at Grand Slam junior events in her career.

By backing up her triumph in Melbourne with victory in Paris, Korneeva becomes the first player since Magdalena Maleeva in 1990 to win the year's first two Grand Slam events in girls' singles.

Korneeva is also the first player to win multiple girls' singles Grand Slam titles in one season since 2013, when two players did it: Belinda Bencic (Roland Garros and Wimbledon) and Ana Konjuh (Australian Open and US Open) split that year's championships down the middle.

Key moments: Perez Alarcon served for the opening set at 5-4, where she held four set points in a back-and-forth 10-minute game. However, Korneeva gritted through that tussle and converted her second break point of that game to level the set at 5-5.

In the tiebreak, Korneeva fired a backhand winner down the line to lead 5-4, and a Perez Alarcon double fault followed, handing Korneeva her first set point. Korneeva followed a strong backhand return with a forehand winner to seal the one-set lead in just under an hour.

At 2-2 in the second set, Korneeva reached break point with a backhand crosscourt winner, before a double fault by Perez Alarcon ceded another break for 3-2. Korneeva eased to the win from there, finishing the clash with 29 winners to Perez Alarcon’s 19.

Americans take doubles title: No.6 seeds Tyra Caterina Grant and Clervie Ngounoue clinched the junior doubles title later on Saturday at Roland Garros, upsetting No.1 seeds Korneeva and Sarah Saito 6-3, 6-2.

The all-American duo converted half of their eight break points while only dropping serve once during the 61-minute championship match on Court Simonne Mathieu.

It is a second Grand Slam junior doubles title for 16-year-old Ngounoue, who teamed with Diana Shnaider to win the 2022 Australian Open. Grant, 15, takes home her first Grand Slam junior doubles title with the win.